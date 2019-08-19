 Missouri Speaker Says Scrutiny Of Medicaid Recipients' Incomes Led To Enrollment Drop | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Speaker Says Scrutiny Of Medicaid Recipients' Incomes Led To Enrollment Drop

By 59 seconds ago
  • House Speaker Elijah Haahr says an eligibility audit is behind the state's 100,000-person drop in Medicaid enrollment.
    House Speaker Elijah Haahr says an eligibility audit is behind the state's 100,000-person drop in Medicaid enrollment.
    Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

When Missouri officials announced earlier this year that more than 100,000 people, many of them children, had been dropped from the state Medicaid program, critics assailed the cuts as callous and unnecessary.

But Missouri Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, said Monday that the cuts largely resulted from a new computer system's ability to weed out enrollees who earned too much money to qualify for the program.

The state insurance program for low-income people and the disabled has purged enrollees since last year. That was when the state stepped up efforts to systematically re-certify enrollees with a new computer system.

Haahr issued an update after a briefing with Missouri Medicaid Director Todd Richardson and state Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles, chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee for Health, Mental Health and Social Services.

Previous administrations had let the program bloat, Haahr said.

“This correction in the rolls was going to have to happen because of these prior years of them not cleaning up the standard,” he said. “[The Department of Social Services] found there was a significant amount of people who weren’t eligible.”

More than 850,000 people were enrolled in the program as of July. That’s down from 953,000 enrollees in August 2018.

Haahr said the new process, along with decreased unemployment rates, a healthy economy and a decrease in Medicaid applications, has “precipitated a pretty lengthy decline.”

But others are skeptical of the claim an improved economy is behind a decrease in eligibility. The state’s economy hasn’t improved enough in recent years to push so many recipients off the rolls, Washington University Health Economics Professor Tim McBride said.

“Most of those kids probably should be eligible for Medicaid unless their parents’ income doubled or tripled, but I don’t see evidence in other economic data to suggest that’s what’s going on,” said McBride, who until recently oversaw the state’s Medicaid Oversight Committee.

McBride agrees that the re-enrollment process is to blame for the drop. But he said that doesn’t mean that all the people who were targeted by the re-certification process deserved to be taken off the rolls.

“The re-certification process started looking at people’s records, and then it triggered a whole bunch of other potential problems,” McBride said.

People didn’t receive or respond to letters or weren’t able to get in touch with enrollment specialists on the state-sponsored help line, he said.

“I’ve heard numerous reports of people who think they were still on Medicaid and seeing their kids dropped from the program,” McBride said.

The state “aggressively” pursues enrollees who don’t respond to re-certification mailers, Haahr said. The Department of Social Services uses email and text messages in attempts to follow up with people who haven’t responded.

Certain providers in the state are able to offer presumptive Medicaid to patients, who can then get covered immediately at the doctor’s office. The Department of Social Services can also retroactively enroll those who incorrectly lost their Medicaid benefits, he said.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @Petit_Smudge

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Medicaid
MO HealthNet
Health Insurance
Top Stories

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Rep. David Wood Breaks Down The Big Drop In Missouri’s Medicaid Rolls

By , & Aug 1, 2019
State Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles
Tim Bommel I House Communications

State Rep. David Wood is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Versailles Republican spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jaclyn Driscoll and Jason Rosenbaum about controversy in the state’s Medicaid program and other issues.

Wood was elected to Missouri’s 58th House District in 2012. He’s currently serving his final term in the General Assembly’s lower chamber, where he’s chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee for health, mental health and social services.

More Than Half Of Missourians Who Were Dropped From Medicaid Didn't Answer Mail

By Mar 19, 2019
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

About 60 percent of the approximately 70,000 Missourians purged from the state’s Medicaid program in 2018 lost coverage because they failed to reply to a mailed renewal form, according to state data.

The Missouri Department of Social Services started using an automated system to determine residents’ Medicaid eligibility last year. If the system couldn’t find their information, the state mailed enrollees renewal forms to complete and return.

Some health experts and state officials are concerned people otherwise eligible for the program are living without insurance because they never received the mail.

Missouri Lawmaker Wants State To Explain Purge Of Families From Medicaid

By Feb 13, 2019
Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson listens to representatives speak on the last day of the legislative session.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A Missouri lawmaker is demanding that state health officials explain how 73,000 people dropped off Medicaid rolls last year.

The state debuted an automated system in 2018 to help identify people who were no longer eligible for Medicaid, the health-insurance program for low-income and disabled people. Among the system's critics is state Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton, who worries that its flaws led to the nearly 7 percent drop in Medicaid enrollment. Most of the people who lost coverage are children.

Department of Social Services officials have pointed to decreased unemployment as one reason for the drop, but Sifton thinks the numbers don’t add up.