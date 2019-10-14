 More Than 1 In 10 Missouri Children Are Obese, But The Rate Is Stabilizing | St. Louis Public Radio

More Than 1 In 10 Missouri Children Are Obese, But The Rate Is Stabilizing

By 21 seconds ago

More than 12% of Missouri children are obese, but the 2018 rate held steady from the year before, according to a report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Although obesity among Missouri kids age 10-17 is relatively unchanged, doctors say the stabilizing rate is a sign public awareness campaigns and other health initiatives are working. 

“I think the fact it’s not going up is a great thing to see,” said Julie Benard, a Columbia pediatrician who specializes in treating childhood obesity. “It’s a great thing to see, at least for our initial efforts in making sure we’re at least curbing the trend of childhood obesity.”

While Missouri has an adult obesity rate of 35% — one of the highest rates in the nation — its childhood obesity rate ranks 15th.

Childhood obesity rates in the U.S. rose rapidly between the 1970s and early 2000s from close to 5% to 17% in 2003. In recent years, the rates have started to level off, a sign that parents may be working harder to give their kids healthy diets and make sure they’re exercising enough, Benard said.

In this 2013 file photo, two students at Hickey Elementary School eat salad. A report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation outlines the need for schools to provide healthy food and make sure students exercise to curb childhood obesity.
Credit Hilary Davidson | St. Louis Public Radio

Obesity increases a child’s risk of asthma, heart disease and diabetes. Rates rise with age, and people of color and poorer people have much higher rates of obesity than their wealthier, white counterparts.

When families are squeezed for time and money, health often falls by the wayside, said Jane Ann McWilliams-Sykes, an elementary school nurse at Dewey International School in St. Louis’ Dogtown neighborhood.

“If your mom is working several jobs to keep things going, and your dad is working several jobs, it is often easy to get fast food, which is not particularly healthy food for dinner,” McWilliams-Sykes said. “When you are getting off work at 5 o’clock, to get home and fix a meal would be, I don’t know, another hour? It’s easier and more cost-effective for your time to pick up some fast food.” 

She sees kids at the school where she works struggling with their weight who are embarrassed to participate in active play during recess with their peers, she said.

“The extra weight makes them not want to be active, and if they’re not active and they’re eating, they’re gaining more weight,” McWilliams-Sykes said.

The report outlines a number of policy changes Missouri legislators could make to encourage healthier kids, such as limits for screen time in early childhood education programs and a requirement that high school students have physical education classes for a set amount of time each day. 

Because kids spend so much time in class, schools have a responsibility to teach kids healthy habits, even if parents aren’t able to, McWilliams-Sykes said.

For example, Dewey International has a large vegetable garden in which kids grow their own salad fixings. At the end of the year, kids can create their own salad with the vegetables they grow, she said. Dewey has a salad bar available for every lunch, she said.

Controlling weight gain in early childhood is the best way to prevent it in adolescents and teenagers, said Jamie Bussel, senior program manager at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

It’s “much more cost-effective and easiest to address in the early years than to mitigate it and treat it later on,” she said. “If we can get kids to a healthy weight by kindergarten, the likelihood that they retain that healthy-weight trajectory through adolescence and early adulthood is much higher."

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @Petit_Smudge

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
childhood obesity
Obesity
Nutrition
Dewey Elementary
Exercise
Top Stories

Related Content

Food Prescription Program Sends Groceries To Pregnant Moms In Need

By Feb 4, 2019
Nausha Russ and her 2-month-old daughter Aliza, were enrolled in the "Fresh Rx" program, which delivers healthy food weekly to food-insecure moms.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

A local food bank has teamed up with a north St. Louis hospital to offer a “fresh-food prescription” service for low-income, pregnant mothers.

Not having access to healthy food during pregnancy can cause serious health problems for mothers and their babies. The need for healthy food is especially acute in St. Louis, where in some neighborhoods full-service grocery stores are hard to find.

SSM Health DePaul’s OB Care Center and local food bank Operation Food Search partnered to create the “Fresh R-X” program. Doctors and nurse practitioners screen expecting mothers for food insecurity during checkups. If they find the women haven’t been able to afford food at any point within the last year, they’re given the option to enroll in the weekly delivery service for the duration of their pregnancy.

Out for lunch: Summer can mean struggle to keep kids fed

By Jun 12, 2018
Jennings school kids pick up lunches delivered June 4, 2018 by Operation Food Search at Hanrahan Elementary School. The north St. Louis County district serves meals as part of its summer school program.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

During the school year, Stacey Vehlewald’s kids are able to grab bagels in the cafeteria before class, and chow down on chicken nuggets at lunchtime. When summer break arrives, those free meals from the school cafeteria aren’t available.

Even with trips to the food pantry and shopping discounts, last summer Vehlewald's grocery bill went up at least $300 per month.