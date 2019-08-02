 More Beeps, Fewer Words: Preemies Hear Different Sounds In The Hospital | St. Louis Public Radio

More Beeps, Fewer Words: Preemies Hear Different Sounds In The Hospital

By 11 minutes ago
  • Premature babies in the St. Louis Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit heard an average of 14,000 fewer words over a 16-hour period, compared to full-term babies in delivery rooms. Differences in language exposure may affect brain development.
    Premature babies in the St. Louis Children's Hospital neonatal intensive care unit heard an average of 14,000 fewer words over a 16-hour period compared to full-term babies in delivery rooms. Differences in language exposure may affect brain development.
    ceejayoz | Flickr

In the neonatal intensive care unit, keeping fragile infants alive is the number one priority.

But new research from Washington University suggests doctors and parents should also consider the amount of background noise premature babies are hearing.

The study, which followed nearly 100 infants in St. Louis, found that preemies in the St. Louis Children's Hospital NICU experience different “sound environments” than full-term babies — potentially affecting their development.

About 1 in 10 babies was born prematurely in the United States in 2017, with rates of premature births inching up in recent years. 

In St. Louis, the rate of premature birth is among the highest in the country, at 12.6%. 

Premature babies — born before 37 weeks gestation — can face a host of health issues, including cerebral palsy, vision problems and difficulty hearing. 

Many spend weeks or months in the NICU, where they’re exposed to background noise from ventilators and other equipment, said Washington University assistant professor Bobbi Pineda. 

“It’s not necessarily the noise that the machine makes, but the alarms that are associated with it,” Pineda said.

Nycole Tennant reads a book to her son Kainen in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Kainen and his twin sister Kyzer were born prematurely.
Credit Robert Boston | Washington University

Pineda and her colleagues suspected preemies might experience different types of background noise than full-term babies in delivery rooms, so they put it to the test.

Using tiny recorders tucked in the babies’ beds, they eavesdropped on the sounds the newborns were experiencing.

Over a 16-hour period, the NICU preemies heard more electronic sounds and about 14,000 fewer spoken words than full-term babies.

Language exposure is critical in the first year of life — which raises the question of whether the NICU environment itself may affect development and language learning.

“Sometimes when the focus is so much on the medical environment, we lose sight of these other things that babies need at this development stage,” said Pineda. “An important one is language.”

The research team has incorporated the results into a hospital program for preemies known as Supporting and Enhancing NICU Sensory Experiences, which helps parents learn how to stimulate their babies’ sensory development.

The goal is to help parents of preemies navigate a confusing and stressful process, said Pineda, whose three children were all born prematurely.

“You have this fragile baby that is much smaller than any baby that you’ve ever seen before,” she said. “As a parent, it can be really overwhelming. This is just a way of trying to help families feel empowered and feel like they can engage.” 

Follow Shahla on Twitter: @shahlafarzan

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Preemies
NICU
St. Louis Children's Hospital
Washington University in St. Louis
Child development
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis doctors change antibiotic treatment tactics for premature infants to curb drug resistance

By Aug 21, 2018
A nurse at St. Louis Children's Hospital attending to an infant that was born premature.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

In the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, doctors and nurses bustled in and out of rooms with small beds and brightly-colored construction paper taped to windows.

Four doctors stood with their wheeled computer desks outside the room of a premature baby boy who was admitted two weeks earlier. There was a lot to discuss, since the young patient has a hole in his heart, liver problems and multiple infections. They talked about what antibiotics he was on and noted the number of days the infant has been taking them.