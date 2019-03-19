 More Than Half Of Missourians Who Were Dropped From Medicaid Didn't Answer Mail | St. Louis Public Radio

More Than Half Of Missourians Who Were Dropped From Medicaid Didn't Answer Mail

By 11 minutes ago
  • An example of a re-enrollment notice sent to Missouri Medicaid enrollees last year.
    An example of a re-enrollment notice sent to Missouri Medicaid enrollees last year.
    Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

About 60 percent of the approximately 70,000 Missourians purged from the state’s Medicaid program in 2018 lost coverage because they failed to reply to a mailed renewal form, according to state data.

The Missouri Department of Social Services started using an automated system to determine residents’ Medicaid eligibility last year. If the system couldn’t find their information, the state mailed enrollees renewal forms to complete and return.

Some health experts and state officials are concerned people otherwise eligible for the program are living without insurance because they never received the mail.

“Folks who were eligible might have been dropped through no fault of their own, frankly despite significant effort on the part of the state to locate them,” said Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton, who requested enrollment data after learning about last year’s 7 percent drop in enrollment.

Enrollees could have not responded for many reasons, said Department of Social Services Family Support Division Director Patrick Luebbering in a written response to Sifton. For example, they could have gotten new insurance through a job and may not need Medicaid.

The drop in Medicaid enrollment also mirrors a similar drop in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formally known as food stamps, indicating many people are doing better financially and don’t need assistance, Luebbering wrote.

However, the state dropped more than 20,000 people in 2018 because it wasn’t able to find them, according to the letter.

The Medicaid population is more likely to be homeless or live in transient housing situations, said Missouri Medicaid Oversight Committee Chairman Tim McBride. That makes paper renewals a sometimes less-effective way to get people who are eligible enrolled.

The state also hasn’t completed an audit to determine Medicaid eligibility in several years due to the state’s outdated computer technology, McBride said.

“All of a sudden, they started to do that on a very large basis and started to catch up, they sent out a ton of these letters; one of the reasons we get such large numbers is because we did it all at once,” he said.

If a person feels they were unfairly dropped, the state instructs them to contact a call center to get their eligibility sorted out. However, the average wait time for calls to be received was close to a half an hour. Almost half of the calls to the center were abandoned, according to Luebbering’s letter.

Calls sometime take much longer, Sifton said.

“This week, we had a constituent reach out to us and tell us it took them eight hours on the phone to get reinstated,” he said. “They were dropped when they should not have been. I’m not saying we’re getting it wrong 100 percent of the time, but were not getting it right 100 percent of the time, either.”

The Department of Social Services says it’s working with the call-center vendor to hire more staff to answer phones and make the system more efficient, the letter reads.

The amount of children the state removed from Medicaid is also concerning, said McBride. Nearly eight in 10 who the state deemed ineligible are children.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @Petit_Smudge

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Medicaid
MO HealthNet
Health Insurance
Missouri Department of Social Services
Patrick Luebbering
Scott Sifton
Top Stories

Related Content

Missouri Medicaid Expansion Likely Would Pay For Itself, Report Finds

By Feb 28, 2019
Keith Carter, 53, waits to pick up a prescription for diabetes at Affinia Healthcare in St. Louis. Though he falls in the income gap, he's able to get his preventive care covered through Gateway to Better Health.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri likely would not have to spend any additional money to expand Medicaid to insure more low-income people, according to a report from the Washington University Center on Health Economics and Policy.

The state spends nearly $4 billion to provide Medicaid to people with disabilities, pregnant women, children and some seniors.

Researchers say adding people who make up to 138 percent of the federal poverty rate – close to $17,000 annually – likely wouldn’t cost Missouri extra funds, because the state would receive increased federal funding under a Medicaid expansion.

Missouri Lawmaker Wants State To Explain Purge Of Families From Medicaid

By Feb 13, 2019
Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson listens to representatives speak on the last day of the legislative session.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A Missouri lawmaker is demanding that state health officials explain how 73,000 people dropped off Medicaid rolls last year.

The state debuted an automated system in 2018 to help identify people who were no longer eligible for Medicaid, the health-insurance program for low-income and disabled people. Among the system's critics is state Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton, who worries that its flaws led to the nearly 7 percent drop in Medicaid enrollment. Most of the people who lost coverage are children.

Department of Social Services officials have pointed to decreased unemployment as one reason for the drop, but Sifton thinks the numbers don’t add up.

Shrinking Medicaid Rolls In Missouri Raise Flag On Vetting Process

By Phil Galewitz - Kaiser Health News Feb 11, 2019
Kaiser Health News

Tangunikia Ward, a single mom of two who has been unemployed for the past couple of years, was shocked when her St. Louis family was kicked off Missouri’s Medicaid program without warning last fall.

She found out only when taking her son, Mario, 10, to a doctor to be treated for ringworm.

When Ward, 29, tried to contact the state to get reinstated, she said it took several weeks just to have her calls returned. Then she waited again for the state to mail her a long form to fill out attesting to her income and family size, showing that she was still eligible for the state-federal health insurance program for the poor.