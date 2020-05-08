Most St. Louis County Business Can Reopen With Limits On May 18

Many St. Louis County businesses closed because of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen May 18 with restrictions on occupancy, County Executive Sam Page announced Friday.

Businesses, personal services and religious institutions that are in buildings of less than 10,000 square feet are limited to 25% occupancy. And buildings of 10,000 feet or more are limited to 10% occupancy.

“It will be awhile before anyone can ask the question, ‘When will things be normal again?’ Page said. “We know we’ll need a vaccine to have that. And we know that process is moving along very quickly. And we’re hopeful about what’s happening in our research facilities and production facilities. But for now, this is our new normal.”

Businesses will have to install barriers between customers and employees when possible. They also have to arrange hours of operation for individuals who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 and can deny services to people that refuse to wear face coverings.

And in most circumstances they’ll require employees and volunteers to wear masks, screen people for coronavirus, and disinfect surfaces.

The order will require some businesses to remain closed. That includes daycare for non-first responders, gyms and fitness centers, entertainment venues and sports courts. Bars that do not serve food will be limited to curbside and carryout service. Indoor and outdoor pools will also remain closed. Page said hair and nail salons will be allowed to open with mask requirements.

“It’s a gradual, thoughtful and deliberate process that will allow us to continue to move forward, will limit our risks of moving backwards, and will recognize that we’ve done a great job of suppressing the spread of this virus in our community,” Page said.

St. Louis County has more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other county in the state. While the statewide stay-at-home order was lifted, it allows counties and cities to have more stringent guidelines.

Places like Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties have adopted the state plan that is less strict than what Page outlined on Friday. Asked how those different regulations would affect the region’s ability to mitigate the virus, Page replied: “It’s a variable. And it’s something we watch and we’re aware of.”

“There’s always going to be a border, a county border or a state border. There’s always going to be a transition zone,” Page said. “St. Louis City and County are much more differently affected than the state. So we’ll make a decision together that affects our area that’s much more densely populated. We think we’ve got a good plan going forward. We think this will be measured, cautious and careful. And we’ll watch the data and ease the restrictions in ways that are responsible.”

St. Louis’ guidelines are expected to be released later Friday, said a spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Childcare unchanged

Page also told reporters that restrictions on the county’s daycares, which can only currently serve children of first responders and emergency personnel, remain unchanged.

“We understand we’ll need to make those facilities safe and we have guidance to do so,” he said.

And in response to a question about the status of summer camps, Page said the county “is not ready to discuss the opening of camps or congregated gatherings that are high risk.”

“We are going to watch the data over the next couple of weeks and continue to talk about that,” Page said.

Asked how workers with small children could realistically go back to work if they don’t have childcare options over the summer, Page replied that “everything about this COVID-19 infection creates an enormous amount of uncertainty.”

“And there are many, many variables that we have to manage and try to find a path forward,” Page said. “None of them are going to be great. But we think we have a path forward that balances the risks of public health and exposure and transmission. Every decision we make is based on high risk or modest risk of transmission of COVID-19.

“You’ve identified one of our challenges that we’re working on and that is childcare,” he added. “And we’re going to provide some guidance on that. But there is no great solution. There will be an OK solution moving forward.”

