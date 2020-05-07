 Movie Theaters Brace For Uncertain Future As St. Louis Region Begins To Open Up | St. Louis Public Radio

Movie Theaters Brace For Uncertain Future As St. Louis Region Begins To Open Up

By 11 minutes ago
  • The Chase Park Plaza Cinemas is a part of St. Louis Cinemas. Operator Harmon Moseley said when the theater reopens, it will implement safety measures to protect customers. May 1, 2020
    The Chase Park Plaza Cinemas is a part of St. Louis Cinemas. Operator Harmon Moseley said the theater will implement safety measures to protect customers when it reopens.
    Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Cinemas owner Harman Moseley isn’t sure when he can reopen the Chase Park Plaza Cinemas and MX Movies and Bar. But as St. Louis prepares to loosen its restrictions on businesses during the coronavirus crisis, he's preparing a reopening plan in case theaters are allowed to open in time for summer blockbusters.

Like many theater owners, Moseley is trying to figure out how a movie theater will operate during the pandemic, when social distancing is key to preventing the virus from spreading.

“How does that work in the time of coronavirus?” Moseley asked. “It’s a tricky thing to figure out at the moment.”

Theater operators across the country are facing a difficult reality. Revenues are down as stay-at-home orders have kept moviegoers away. That’s led studios to cancel or reschedule movie releases. Financial analysts predict AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the country, might file for bankruptcy because of lost revenue. 

Moseley recently closed the Moolah Theatre and Lounge after slow business during the crisis contributed to its declining fortunes. Even if city officials allow him to reopen his other cinemas soon, he doesn’t know when theatergoers will feel comfortable. But he is preparing for their return, with new policies.

“We’re going to figure out how we can maintain the six feet of social distancing in the auditorium and how that’ll work and how we can be as touchless as possible in all of our transactions with concessions and ticketing,” Moseley said.

Other theater owners are also weighing what a reopening would look like in the coming months. But the uncertainty of when theaters will reopen is a challenge for local theaters.

“I constantly think about it,” said Diana Grayson, owner of the Hi-Pointe Theatre in St. Louis. “I will have to wait to see what is required of us when that time comes.”

The Hi-Pointe last saw customers on March 16. Grayson hopes they'll return soon.

“It was certainly sad to have to make the decision to close; obviously these are unprecedented times,” Grayson said. “However, I receive supportive messages every day from our patrons that make me so happy. Once we get through all of this, I am confident that we will be around for many years to come.”

The Skyview Drive-In in Belleville, Illinois, is expected to open Friday. Drive-in operator Steve Bloomer said the theater will implement safety measures to adhere to social distancing rules.
Credit Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

Similar conversations are happening across the river in Belleville, Illinois. The Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater plans to reopen May 8, after new guidelines from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity were shared.

Drive-in operator and owner Steve Bloomer said the theater will operate at half capacity, vehicles will be spaced about 15 feet apart, concession stands will be off limits and people interested in ordering food will be able to order and pick up food at a table. Workers will frequently sanitize portable restrooms.

Bloomer said he expects the Skyview to be a popular attraction over the summer since customers can stay in their cars.

“This is the fastest we’ve sold out our reserved spots since the first 'It' movie,” Bloomer said, referring to the 2017 film. “This is unprecedented.”

The drive-in plans to show several movies in coming weeks, Bloomer said. If studios continue to delay movie premieres, he’ll have to keep showing older films, but he said that would give families the opportunity to see older favorites.

“I think people would just want to get out of the house, see some of these movies again on the big screen, rather than watching it on their 60-inch flat screen TV at home,” Bloomer said.

Follow Chad on Twitter: @iamcdavis

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Drive-In Movie Theaters
Movie Theater
Harman Moseley
Chase Park Plaza
The Moolah Theatre and Lounge
MX Movies
Hi-Pointe Theatre
Skyview Drive In
Steve Bloomer
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

Moolah Theatre Closes Permanently; Pandemic Fast-Fowarded The Declining Theater's End

By Apr 22, 2020
The crowd before the lights went down at Late Nite Grindhouse's Jan. 20 showing.
File photo | Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

The Moolah Theatre and Lounge will not reopen once the coronavirus crisis ends.

The theater at 3821 Lindell Blvd. has been in business for 15 years but in recent years has seen declining business and higher overhead costs. It closed because of the stay-at-home order in St. Louis, but its declining fortunes would make it difficult for St. Louis Cinemas to reopen it, owner and operator Harman Moseley said.

St. Louis Cinemas only has enough revenue to keep open its two other theaters, the Chase Park Plaza Cinema and MX Movies and Bar, Moseley said.

At Chase Cinema, Longtime Organist Plays A Cheerful Echo Of The Past

By Oct 25, 2019
Gerry Marian, who plays the organ at Chase Park Plaza Cinemas, looks at the screen while rehearsing. This weekend, Marian will perform an original live score during showings of "The Phantom of the Opera." Oct. 22, 2019
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On a Thursday evening at the Chase Park Plaza Cinemas, the 7:10 screening of new Disney film “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is still a good 20 minutes away. But in a sense, the night’s special feature has already begun. 

Attired neatly in a white sportcoat and dark pants, seated at an electric Conn 652 organ just off to the side of the screen, Gerry Marian plays “One,” from the Broadway musical “A Chorus Line.” 

For these few minutes a night, he pumps life into a vanishing art form. Audience members are still quietly shuffling into the theater, holding popcorn and sodas. Some are paying close attention to the pre-show music. Others chat or look down at their phones. 

Marian’s nametag displays his one-word job title: organist. 