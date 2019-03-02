Municipal Court Will Forgive Outstanding Warrants For 3 Days — No Questions Asked

St. Louis City Municipal Court is working to chip away at the tens of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants in its system.

The court will once again host its Warrant Amnesty Program this week, where participants can resolve outstanding warrants without fear of arrest. The free program encompasses most city-ordinance violations, except D.U.I., leaving the scene of an accident and charges related to prostitution.

Newton McCoy, an administrative judge in the city municipal court, said people with outstanding warrants have to be “constantly concerned” they might get arrested.

“It remains something hanging over their head,” McCoy said. “If they get arrested at the wrong time, it could interfere with things they need to do in their life. We want to give them a chance to come in, get back in the system and resolve their cases.”

There are approximately 92,000 outstanding warrants in the city of St. Louis, said McCoy.

During the three-day amnesty period, participants can resolve warrants at the City Municipal Court and reschedule a court date for free.

No defendants will be arrested in court during amnesty, said McCoy.

“We’re not going to arrest them on cases they have in other municipalities,” he said. “We’re not going to arrest them, even if they have felony or misdemeanor charges in the circuit court.”

Participants with outstanding fines also will be able to set up a payment plan with the municipal court.

The Warrant Amnesty Program runs through Wednesday, March 6, at the St. Louis City Municipal Court. Participants should bring valid photo identification.

Individuals can check to see if they have an outstanding arrest warrant online at www.municourt.net.

If you go:

St. Louis City Municipal Court Warrant Amnesty Program

Where: St. Louis City Municipal Court, 1520 Market Street (enter on 16th Street)

When: March 4-6, 2019, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours March 4 and March 5 until 7 p.m.

Cost: free

Information: (314) 622-3231

