The Music OF Freddie Hubbard

Jazz Unlimited  for February 17, 2019, will be “The Music of Freddie Hubbard.”  Born in Indianapolis, IN in 1938, trumpeter Freddie Hubbard became a professional at an early age, recording in his home town with Wes Montgomery in 1957.  He moved to New York in 1958 and recorded with John Coltrane that same year.  He had a lot of work with Slide Hampton and Eric Dolphy and made his recording debut with “Open Sesame” in 1960.  From then on Hubbard was in high demand.  He played with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers (1961-65) and recorded extensively with Quincy Jones.  We will hear him with McCoy Tyner, Bobby Hutcherson, Herbie Hancock, Oliver Nelson, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Bill Evans and Eric Dolphy.  We will hear some of his compositions played by the Oliver Jones Trio, the Christian McBride and Blue Wisp Big Bands and the Jazz Composers Octet.  He had a hit record “Red Clay” in 1970 and mainly freelanced until his death in 2008.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is "Cantaloupe Island" played by Freddie Hubbard (tp) Joe Henderson (ts) Herbie Hancock (p) Ron Carter (b) and Tony Williams (d) in 11985 Blue Note concert at Town Hall in New York in 1985.

