The September 13 Jazz Unlimited show will present “The Music of Thelonious Monk.” By his early teens, Thelonious Monk was a promising classical pianist. However, he left this music for jazz because of the freedom of expression it brought him. This show will present his idiosyncratic piano playing along with 22 of his compositions, all of which are played today by many musicians. He will be heard with big bands, piano trios and his own quartet. His music will also be played and sung by others such as the Monk’s Music Trio, The Pocket Brass Band, Danilo Perez, Carmen McRae, Abbey Lincoln, Andy Bey and Regina Carter, among others.

The Slide Show has images of three of the artists heard on tonight's show.

The Archive of the show will be available until the morning of October 28, 2019.

Here is a version of "Well, You Needn't" played the Monk Quartet in Japan with Charlie Rouse (ts), Monk (p) Butch Warren (b) and Frankie Dunlop (d) in 1963.