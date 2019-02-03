 Musicians Named Redman | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited for February 3, 2019, will be “Musicians Named Redman.”  We will present 88 years of jazz with saxophonists Don Redman, his nephew Dewey Redman and his great-nephew Joshua.  Don Redman, born in West Virginia was associated early with Fletcher Henderson, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, McKinney’s Cotton Pickers, the Chocolate Dandies, Cab Calloway and Count Basie as a saxophonist, arranger and composer.  Dewey was associated with Keith Jarrett, Old and New Dreams, the Liberation Music Orchestra and Ornette Coleman, as well as leading his own groups during his career.  Joshua Redman’s 28 years of performing includes his own groups, the Bad Plus, Brad Mehldau, Saxophone Summit and Joe Lovano, among others.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show,

Here is a 1934 music short of the Don Redman Orchestra with Redman (vcl), Benny Morton (b) Ed Inge (cl); Sidney DeParis (tp) Bob Carroll (ts) Rupert Cole (as) Harlan Latimore (vcl on "Ill Wind") and Red and Shugge, a Harlem vaudeville team on "Nagasaki. ﻿

