Politically Speaking: Elad Gross On How He Would Reshape The Missouri Attorney General’s Office

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Democratic Missouri attorney general candidate Elad Gross talks about his bid for the office — and the steps he would take to reshape the post.

Gross is running against Rich Finneran in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary. You can listen to Finneran’s appearance on Politically Speaking here. The winner of that contest will take on Republican incumbent Eric Schmitt.

Here’s what Gross had to say during the program:

How he would use the attorney general’s office to fight “dark money,” the term that is often used to describe involvement of politically active nonprofits in Missouri politics.

His proposal to improve racial diversity within the attorney general’s office. That involves instilling the value of going into the legal profession early on in children’s education.

Why he thinks it’s necessary to create a civil rights division within the attorney general’s office. He said that would allow the office to be on the forefront of policy around policing, race and privacy rights.

Gross also responded to some of the moves that Schmitt’s office has made over the past months — including filing a coronavirus lawsuit against the government of China and keeping Missouri in a suit that could overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Gross is a former assistant attorney general who currently runs his own law firm. He’s also served as a special public defender in St. Louis. He started a nonprofit called Education Exchange Corps that primarily helps students in the St. Louis Public School system.

Gross received his undergraduate degree at Duke University and his law degree from Washington University.

