Politically Speaking: Jean Evans On How Missouri Republicans Are Gearing Up For 2020

    Missouri Republican Party Excecutive Director Jean Evans
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Republican Party Executive Director Jean Evans is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where she talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about the state of her party going into next year’s election cycle.

Evans served for one term in the Missouri House before resigning earlier this year to take on the executive director position in the state party. She’s in charge of the day-to-day operations of the Missouri GOP, including helping organize the process to select state delegates for next year’s Republican National Convention.

Next year, Republicans will be in the position of defending five statewide offices. That task will likely include getting Gov. Mike Parson elected to a full term in office. While the GOP has performed very well in rural and exurban parts of the state, they’ve struggled recently in places like St. Louis County.

Missouri Republicans also won’t be able to count on an influx of national money next year, especially since President Donald Trump will likely easily win the state’s electoral votes. Tens of millions of dollars have flowed in Missouri the last two election cycles to influence competitive gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.

Here’s what Evans talked about on the show:

  • Political parties in Missouri used to be very powerful, especially when strict campaign-donation limits to candidates meant a lot of money flowed into party campaign accounts. But Evans said that’s not the case anymore, especially since candidates for office typically get supporters to set up political action committees that can take in donations of unlimited size.
  • Evans is confident that Congresswoman Ann Wagner will be in a good position for re-election, even if national Democrats decide to spend money to try and defeat the Ballwin Republican. Evans pointed out that Wagner was able to win the largely St. Louis County-based district in 2018, even when the party did poorly there.
  • She also discussed whether a measure that bans abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy will affect GOP chances in 2020. Evans said it’s highly possible that other issues capture the attention of voters between now and November 2020.
  • Evans said Parson is well-positioned to run for a four-year term, pointing his willingness to engage with voters in all parts of the state. She also said the governor’s willingness to work through tough issues with different legislative factions will help keep the party united going into 2020.

Raising marriage age seen as weapon against human trafficking

By Dec 27, 2016
Jeff Belmonte | Cuiabá, Brazil | Creative Commons, Wikipedia

The age in which teenagers can receive a marriage license would increase to 17 under legislation pre-filed in the Missouri House.

Currently, teens as young as 15 can get married in Missouri with at least one parent's permission.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Evans on bridging the party divide in Jefferson City

By & Jenny Simeone-Casas Mar 12, 2017
State Rep. Jean Evans, R-Manchester, is stepping down to become Missouri Republican Party's executive director.
File photo I Tim Bommel I House Communications

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jenny Simeone welcome state Rep. Jean Evans to the program.

The Manchester Republican is serving her first term in the Missouri House. She represents the 99th state House District, which takes in Manchester, Valley Park and Twin Oaks.

Greitens railed against 'career politicians,' now few are coming to his rescue

By Jan 12, 2018
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to reporters after the 2017 adjourned. Greitens didn't have the smoothest relationship with legislators, including Republicans that control both chambers of the Missouri General Assembly.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Eric Greitens used his personal backstory and resume, not alliances with elected officials, to carry him to the Missouri governorship. The Republican made castigating “career politicians” a standard part of his rhetorical pitch — even after the 2016 election season ended.

But as details emerge from a sex scandal that tarnished his image and put his political career in jeopardy, the elected officials Greitens derided aren’t coming to his rescue. Some are twisting the knife.

Politically Speaking: Sen. Schupp On Fighting Missouri’s Abortion Ban — And Her Political Future

By Jun 10, 2019
Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Sen. Jill Schupp returns to Politically Speaking to talk about the aftermath of the 2019 legislation session, which included passage of a ban on abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy and other aspects of Gov. Mike Parson’s workforce development agenda.

The Creve Coeur Democrat is serving her second term in the Missouri Senate. Her senate district includes St. Louis County cities like Creve Coeur, Town and Country, Maryland Heights, Olivette and Ladue.

Referendums To Overturn New Abortion Ban Rejected By Missouri Secretary Of State

By Jun 6, 2019
Maia Hayes joined dozens of abortion rights advocates downtown in protesting the potential shuttering of Missouri's last abortion provider. May 30, 2019
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 4 p.m. on Thursday with the filing of the ACLU's lawsuit:

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft rejected bids to place a newly signed abortion ban up for a statewide vote in 2020, citing the fact that a provision in the measure goes into effect right away.

At least one group seeking to overturn the eight-week ban has gone to court against the GOP statewide official’s action.