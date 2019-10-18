 Politically Speaking: The Loop Trolley Is In Trouble — So What’s Next? | St. Louis Public Radio
On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue, Jason Rosenbaum and Jaclyn Driscoll break down some of the week’s biggest stories in federal, state and local politics.

Of particular interest for many St. Louis area residents is the financial peril surrounding the Loop Trolley.

Supporters of the 2.2 mile trolley want St. Louis County to provide $700,000 to keep the train system running. But that’s running into a wall of opposition, and is putting the future of the project at risk.

Other topics talked about on the show include:

  • How Planned Parenthood wants to question Steele Shippy over a bid to take away the agency’s license for its St. Louis clinic. Shippy is Gov. Mike Parson’s former communications director — and is the GOP chief executive’s 2020 campaign manager. 
  • Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s recent trip to Hong Kong — and how it comes amid increasing tensions between China and the United States.
  • Driscoll’s story on how Missouri is seeking to have a full inventory of 10,000 untested rape kits by the end of the month.

O’Donoghue, Driscoll and Rosenbaum also talked about the intersection between sports and politics after the St. Louis Blues visited the White House this week to celebrate the team’s Stanley Cup title.

