Politically Speaking: Missouri Sen. Bill Eigel On What’s Next For The Conservative Caucus

Sen. Bill Eigel is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Julie O’Donoghue and Jaclyn Driscoll about the future of the Conservative Caucus in the Missouri legislature.

The St. Charles County Republican is a member of a six-person Senate faction which has questioned GOP proposals involving transportation spending and economic development.

Here’s what Eigel had to say during the show:

He discussed some of the priorities for the conservative caucus in 2020 — including placing a plan on the ballot to change a new state legislative redistricting system that voters approved in 2018.

He also discussed another ballot initiative aimed at expanding Medicaid under the auspices of the Affordable Care Act. That proposal already has serious money behind it from key interest groups, such as hospitals.

Eigel explained why he is opposed to any effort to restrict firearms. With an increase in shootings in St. Louis and Kansas City, some Democratic members of the Missouri General Assembly have called for stricter gun laws.

With the 2020 election cycle approaching, Eigel discussed how the Conservative Caucus is seeking to expand its membership — and what having more members could accomplish.

The senator from Weldon Spring was elected in 2016 after a hotly contested GOP primary, and prevailed in the general election over Democrat Richard Orr.

Eigel will be up for re-election in 2020 for another four-year term. Orr has announced that he will challenge Eigel again.

