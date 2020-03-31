 Politically Speaking: Missouri Sen. Majority Leader On Legislature In Coronavirus World | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Missouri Sen. Majority Leader On Legislature In Coronavirus World

By 56 minutes ago
  • Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden listens to colleagues during the last day of the legislative session in Jefferson City on Friday.
    Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, joined St. Louis Public Radio for the most recent edition of the Politically Speaking podcast.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where the Columbia Republican talked about how coronavirus upended the Missouri General Assembly’s legislative session.

Rowden represents Missouri’s 19th District, which takes in all of Boone and Cooper counties. As majority leader, Rowden is responsible for what the Senate debates — making him one of the more powerful and influential lawmakers in Jefferson City.

Here’s what Rowden talked about on the show:

  • When lawmakers may return to take up a supplemental budget aimed at handling coronavirus concerns across Missouri and the types of precautions that legislators will take to make sure they don’t catch the virus.
  • How Missouri is expected to receive billions of dollars from a recently signed federal stimulus bill — and what that money could be used for in the coming months.
  • Gov. Mike Parson’s decision not to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, a move that’s drawn some criticism since other states have taken such action.
  • Questions about how legislation that has nothing to do with coronavirus may fare for the rest of the session, which is set to end in mid-May. Also, whether a special session may be necessary.

Rowden was first elected to the Missouri House in 2012, representing a part of Boone County. He was elected to the Senate in 2016, winning one of the most expensive legislative races in history against Democratic Rep. Stephen Webber.

Rowden will be up for re-election this year, where he’s expected to face former state Rep. Judy Baker, D-Columbia.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jaclyn Driscoll on Twitter: @DriscollNPR

Follow Julie O’Donoghue on Twitter: @jsodonoghue

Follow Caleb Rowden on Twitter: @calebrowden

Music: “Isolation” by Joy Division

Tags: 
Politically Speaking
Top Stories
coronavirus
2020 Missouri Legislative Session

Related Content

Friday: St. Louis Dancer Brings Swing To The Living Room

By 19 hours ago
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Christian Frommelt started swing dancing in 2007 and his hobby turned into a full-time job in 2014. With the coronavirus outbreak, he’s had to find a new way to reach audiences around the St. Louis area while practicing social distancing. 

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 15 hours ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

9:45 p.m. Monday, March 30

Eight employees of Annie Gunn’s restaurant in Chesterfield have tested positive for the coronavirus, the restaurant posted on its website Monday.

The statement from the owners said the restaurant closed March 19 to be in compliance with a shutdown of all dine-in eating in the county. Since closing, they learned that eight employees have tested positive for COVID-19. None of the employees experienced or reported to management any symptoms before March 19. 

Missouri Senate Leaders Make Redistricting Change Prime Priority In 2020 Session

By & Jan 9, 2020
Missouri Senate on the second day of the 2020 legislative session Jan. 9, 2020
Jaclyn Driscoll | St. Louis Public Radio

The GOP leaders of the Missouri Senate say they plan to make changes in the process for drawing the state’s House and Senate districts a top priority — and are prepared to withstand any opposition among the Democratic caucus.

That makes it basically inevitable that Missouri voters will decide whether they want to retain a new redistricting system that they approved in 2018 — or largely go back to a prior system that was used to craft state legislative maps.