 Politically Speaking: Rep. Doug Clemens On Medicaid Drop Of Children — And The West Lake Landfill | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Rep. Doug Clemens On Medicaid Drop Of Children — And The West Lake Landfill

By & 3 minutes ago
  • State Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann
    State Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

The latest episode of Politically Speaking features state Rep. Doug Clemens talking to St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue and Jason Rosenbaum about his first impressions of legislative life.

The St. Ann Democrat represents the 72nd House District, which takes in portions of Maryland Heights, St. Ann and Breckenridge Hills. He was first elected to his post in 2018.

Here’s what Clemens talked about on the program:

  • Clemens said he was driven to get involved in politics by the controversy surrounding the Westlake Landfill. That’s the place where radioactive material was dumped, which has prompted decades of activism from people living in the surrounding communities. 
  • He said he’s gravely concerned with reports about how roughly 90,000 children have been dropped recently from the state’s Medicaid program. Clemens said that could force low-income families to make tough decisions about their kids’ health care.
  • Like nearly every other Democratic member of the legislature, Clemens was opposed to a bill banning most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy. He said he’s not optimistic that opponents of the measure can gather enough signatures by Aug. 28 to spark a 2020 statewide referendum.
  • Clemens also discussed legislation that would bar cities and counties from passing ordinances to regulate concentrated animal feeding operations. Clemens was an opponent of that bill, which Gov. Mike Parson signed into law earlier this year.

Clemens is a longtime resident of northwest St. Louis County and has worked for a company that installs captioning phones for people who are hearing impaired. He first ran for the Missouri House in 2010, when he lost to Eileen McGeoghegan in the Democratic primary by 11 votes.

After redistricting, Clemens ran again for the House in 2012 — this time losing by a larger margin to Courtney Curtis. He played a behind the scenes role in St. Louis County Democratic politics for the next six years, until 2018 when state Rep. Mary Nichols, D-Maryland Heights, was departing from the House due to term limits.

Clemens defeated four other Democrats, including McGeoghegan, to finally prevail in a House Democratic primary. Winning that primary was tantamount to election in an area that’s consistently voted for Democrats over the past couple of decades.

Clemens serves on House committees dealing with pensions, health and mental health policy, and financial institutions.

Follow Julie O’Donoghue: @jsodonoghue

Follow Jason Rosenbaum: @jrosenbaum

Follow Doug Clemens: @doug_clemens

Music: “Everything to Everyone” by Everclear

The Rubik's Cube is the most popular puzzle on the World. Learn how to solve it with the easiest method.

Tags: 
Doug Clemens
2019 Missouri Legislature
CAFOs
Abortion
Top Stories
Politically Speaking
West Lake landfill

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Treasurer Fitzpatrick On Statewide Transition And Tax Credits

By Jun 13, 2019
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about his first few months in the statewide office.

Fitzpatrick is a Republican who served three full terms in the Missouri House, including two years as the chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee. Gov. Mike Parson appointed the Barry County Republican to be treasurer after Eric Schmitt was picked to be attorney general.

Politically Speaking: State Sen. May On The Push To Overhaul Missouri’s Criminal Justice System

By Jun 27, 2019
Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, reacts to the annual Vehicle Stops Report at Second Presbyterian Church on June 3, 2019. She wants Missouri law enforcement officers to be held accountable for discriminatory practices during traffic stops against blacks.
File photo I Andrea Henderson | St. Louis Public Radio

Sen. Karla May is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast, where the St. Louis Democrat talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about a bipartisan push to overhaul the criminal justice system.

May represents parts of St. Louis and St. Louis County. She was elected to the Senate in 2018 after spending eight years in the House.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Derek Grier On Lay Of The Land For Missouri Economic Development Policy

By Jul 18, 2019
State Rep. Derek Grier, R-Chesterfield
Tim Bommel I House Communications

State Rep. Derek Grier is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast, where he talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about how Missouri is approaching economic development policy.

The Chesterfield Republican represents the 100th District in the Missouri House. The St. Louis County district takes in parts of Chesterfield, Town & Country, Winchester and Ballwin.