Politically Speaking: St. Louis Alderwoman Sarah Martin On Dealing With Crime

  • St. Louis Alderwoman Sarah Martin
    St. Louis Alderwoman Sarah Martin talks about crime, airport privatization and her proposal to bring a "prevailing wage" to city government on the latest episode of Politically Speaking.
St. Louis Alderwoman Sarah Martin is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. Martin represents the 11th ward, which includes parts of the Boulevard Heights, Holly Hills, Patch, Mount Pleasant and Carondelet neighborhoods. 

Here’s some of what Martin discussed on the podcast:

  • Recent problems with crime in St. Louis and the challenges of recruiting police officers to serve in the city 
  • Her skepticism about the process behind the airport privatization proposal
  • Her efforts to get a “prevailing wage” policy to apply to city government contracts
  • Her concerns about the Board of Freeholders process and challenges with recruiting a diverse group of people to represent the city on the board 
  • Her support of Democrat Trish Gunby in the Missouri House special election for the 99th District seat located in St. Louis County. Gunby is running against Republican Lee Ann Pitman. The election is Nov. 5. 

Politically Speaking: Alderwoman Martin on St. Louis' fiscal struggle — and Krewson's performance

By & Nov 27, 2017
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jo Mannies and Jason Rosenbaum welcome St. Louis Alderwoman Sarah Martin onto the show for the first time.

Martin represents St. Louis’ 11th Ward, which takes in parts of the Boulevard Heights, Holly Hills, Patch, Mount Pleasant and Carondelet neighborhoods. It’s also home to the Carondelet YMCA, which Martin affectionately nicknamed the “South City Country Club."