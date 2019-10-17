Politically Speaking: St. Louis Alderwoman Sarah Martin On Dealing With Crime

St. Louis Alderwoman Sarah Martin is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. Martin represents the 11th ward, which includes parts of the Boulevard Heights, Holly Hills, Patch, Mount Pleasant and Carondelet neighborhoods.

Here’s some of what Martin discussed on the podcast:

Recent problems with crime in St. Louis and the challenges of recruiting police officers to serve in the city

Her skepticism about the process behind the airport privatization proposal

Her efforts to get a “prevailing wage” policy to apply to city government contracts

Her concerns about the Board of Freeholders process and challenges with recruiting a diverse group of people to represent the city on the board

Her support of Democrat Trish Gunby in the Missouri House special election for the 99th District seat located in St. Louis County. Gunby is running against Republican Lee Ann Pitman. The election is Nov. 5.

Outgoing Music: “Think” by Aretha Franklin and the Blues Brothers

The podcast is sponsored by the St. Louis-based law firm of Capes Sokol.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Rachel Lippmann on Twitter: @rlippmann

Follow Sarah Martin on Twitter: @SarahWMartin