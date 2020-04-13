Politically Speaking: St. Louis-Based Author Sarah Kendzior Talks Trump

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis-based author Sarah Kendzior talks with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about her new book Hiding in Plain Sight — which chronicles President Donald Trump’s decades-long rise to power.

Kendzior, who holds a doctorate in anthropology from Washington University in St. Louis, has become a nationally-known voice in opposing Trump’s presidency. Her last book, The View From Flyover Country, was a New York Times-best seller.

Kendzior’s episode is split into two parts. The first part features Kendzior talking about the key points of her book, as well as her experience living in St. Louis during the aftermath of Michael Brown’s shooting death in Ferguson:

The second part features Kendzior answering questions about Donald Trump, the 2020 presidential election, and the media:

Here are some of the key topics discussed with Kendzior:

Much the interview focuses on Trump’s rise to power — and how Russia has sought to interfere in America’s economy and government. Kendzior touches on how Russia could remain a threat even if former Vice President Joe Biden defeats Trump in November.

Kendzior talks about the importance of being a voice in the movement against Trump from someone who lives in St. Louis, as opposed to New York City or Washington, D.C.

She discussed her experience living in St. Louis during the aftermath of Michael Brown’s shooting death, which is chronicled in Hiding in Plain Sight. She also talked about why she took such a dim view of how the national media covered the protest movement that emerged after Brown’s death.

One of the most noticeable things about Hiding in Plain Sight is Kendzior’s decision to provide more detail about her personal life, including her family’s struggles during the Great Recession. Kendzior talked about why she decided to write more about herself and how it helped in moving Hiding in Plain Sight’s story forward.

Kendzior discussed the impact of coronavirus on the economy, society and politics. And she talked about the importance for people to document turbulent times in American history for themselves and children.

Rosenbaum’s conversation with Kendzior was supposed to be a live event at the Ethical Society of St. Louis. But social distancing shifted the interview to Twitter Live.Left Bank Books and Flatiron Books assisted in organizing the event.

