 Politically Speaking: St. Louis-Based Author Sarah Kendzior Talks Trump | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: St. Louis-Based Author Sarah Kendzior Talks Trump

By 42 minutes ago
  • Sarah Kendzoir is the author of the new book Hiding in Plain Sight.
    Sarah Kendzoir is the author of the new book Hiding in Plain Sight.
    Photo provided by Sarah Kendzior

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis-based author Sarah Kendzior talks with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum about her new book Hiding in Plain Sight — which chronicles President Donald Trump’s decades-long rise to power.

Kendzior, who holds a doctorate in anthropology from Washington University in St. Louis, has become a nationally-known voice in opposing Trump’s presidency. Her last book, The View From Flyover Country, was a New York Times-best seller.

Kendzior’s episode is split into two parts. The first part features Kendzior talking about the key points of her book, as well as her experience living in St. Louis during the aftermath of Michael Brown’s shooting death in Ferguson:

The second part features Kendzior answering questions about Donald Trump, the 2020 presidential election, and the media:

Here are some of the key topics discussed with Kendzior:

  • Much the interview focuses on Trump’s rise to power — and how Russia has sought to interfere in America’s economy and government. Kendzior touches on how Russia could remain a threat even if former Vice President Joe Biden defeats Trump in November.
  • Kendzior talks about the importance of being a voice in the movement against Trump from someone who lives in St. Louis, as opposed to New York City or Washington, D.C. 
  • She discussed her experience living in St. Louis during the aftermath of Michael Brown’s shooting death, which is chronicled in Hiding in Plain Sight. She also talked about why she took such a dim view of how the national media covered the protest movement that emerged after Brown’s death.
  • One of the most noticeable things about Hiding in Plain Sight is Kendzior’s decision to provide more detail about her personal life, including her family’s struggles during the Great Recession. Kendzior talked about why she decided to write more about herself and how it helped in moving Hiding in Plain Sight’s story forward.
  • Kendzior discussed the impact of coronavirus on the economy, society and politics. And she talked about the importance for people to document turbulent times in American history for themselves and children.

Rosenbaum’s conversation with Kendzior was supposed to be a live event at the Ethical Society of St. Louis. But social distancing shifted the interview to Twitter Live.Left Bank Books and Flatiron Books assisted in organizing the event.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Sarah Kendzior on Twitter: @sarahkendzior

Follow Left Bank Books on Twitter: @LeftBankBooks

Music: “Coma” by Guns n’ Roses

Tags: 
Sarah Kendzior
Politically Speaking
Donald Trump
Ferguson
Media
Local Media
coronavirus
Left Bank Books
Top Stories

Related Content

National issues through a local lens in Sarah Kendzior’s ‘The View from Flyover Country’

By Áine O'Connor Aug 18, 2015
Writer and journalist Sarah Kendzior joined "St. Louis on the Air" in studio.
Áine O'Connor | St. Louis Public Radio

Many have come to know St. Louis-based writer Sarah Kendzior by her Twitter, on which she posts eloquently and (by necessity) concisely about segregation, poverty, racial bias, and aggressive policing in the region.

St. Louis journalist Sarah Kendzior in conversation with Don Marsh

By Apr 24, 2018
Left Bank Books

On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, we aired host Don Marsh's conversation with St. Louis-based journalist and author Sarah Kendzior that was recorded April 17 at Left Bank Books.

Kendzior is the author of “The View from Flyover Country: Dispatches from the Forgotten America.”

10 Books By Local Authors To Add To Your Summer Reading List

By Jul 15, 2019
Left Bank Books event host Shane Mullen recommends 10 books written in or about the St. Louis region.
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

With summer in full swing, book enthusiasts are looking for poolside reads and plane trip entertainment. 

Authors from St. Louis and elsewhere in Missouri have written dozens of books released this year by major publishing houses. To learn about some of the most popular local reads, we turned to Left Bank Books, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. 

“St. Louis has a wealth of fantastic authors,” said Shane Mullen, who brings area authors to the indie bookstore for signings and readings. 

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 3 hours ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

2:25 p.m. Monday, April 13

The first, and so far only St. Louis County police officer to test positive for COVID-19 has returned to duty.

Officer Nathan Phillips, who works out of the 1st Precinct in North County, went back to work on Saturday after three weeks. He did not contract the virus while on duty.