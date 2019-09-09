 Politically Speaking: St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway On Her First Month In Office | St. Louis Public Radio
Politically Speaking: St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway On Her First Month In Office

  • St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway
    St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway was sworn into office in August.
St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Chesterfield Democrat talked to St. Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Julie O’Donoghue about her childhood in rural Illinois and her first month in office. 

Dunaway’s district includes Creve Coeur, Maryland Heights, Overland and Hazelwood. She joined the St. Louis County Council after a special election to replace Sam Page in August

Here’s what Dunaway talked about on the show: 

  • She discussed a life-changing car accident that left her with limited mobility in her legs and permanent physical disability.
  • Dunaway talked about her hopes to moving toward racial equity in the St. Louis region. 
  • She explained her decision to get sworn into office on a Dr. Seuss book. 
  • Dunaway spoke about the push for a county-city merger and the Board of Freeholders process.

Dunaway attended Southern Illinois University for her undergraduate degree in history and UCLA for law school. She is the director of learning and development for the Bryan Cave law firm. 

Page vacated the District 2 seat earlier this year to lead the county after County Executive Steve Stenger resigned. Stenger was convicted on federal corruption charges and is headed to prison later this month. 

Politically Speaking
Kelli Dunaway
Sam Page
St. Louis County Council
