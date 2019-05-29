 Politically Speaking: State Sen. Koenig On Missouri’s Abortion Ban — And The 2019 Session | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: State Sen. Koenig On Missouri’s Abortion Ban — And The 2019 Session

By 14 minutes ago
  • Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, speaks on July 25, 2017, during the Missouri General Assembly's special session. Koenig is the sponsor of legislation to restrict abortion.
    Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester
    File photo I Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Sen. Andrew Koenig is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. The Manchester Republican spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum on the end of the 2019 session, including passage of the state’s abortion ban.

Koenig represents Missouri’s 15th District, which takes in a portion of St. Louis County. He represents cities like Kirkwood, Wildwood, Manchester and Ballwin.

Koenig was first elected to the Missouri House in 2008 and served for four terms. He defeated former state Rep. Rick Stream in a highly competitive primary in 2016 for the 15th District seat, and easily defeated Democratic candidate Stephen Eagleton in the general election.

Among other things, Koenig has been critical of local incentives like tax increment financing. He got a bill passed through the Senate this past year that would have barred TIFs in flood plains. When he was in the House, he sponsored legislation that could make it more difficult for municipalities to use tax increment financing if a county TIF commission disapproves of a proposal.

More recently, Koenig was the Senate handler of legislation that bans abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy — and bars the procedure completely if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Gov. Mike Parson signed that bill last week, but it’s expected to face legal fights over the next few months.

Here’s what Koenig said during the show:

  • He addressed criticism of the abortion legislation about the lack of exceptions for women that become pregnant due to rape or incest. “First of all, rape and incest are horrific acts. You can’t go far enough on the punishment on the people that do these acts,” he said. “But we shouldn’t do another bad act because one bad act happened.”
  • He also said he believed the measure would withstand legal scrutiny. “And here we have legal findings that talk about a viable pregnancy that have never been argued before,” Koenig said. “We’re in the 8th Circuit. Ten of those judges have been appointed by Republicans. And so, I believe our law will be upheld.”
  • Koenig discussed how he helped filibuster legislation that provided incentives for General Motors to expand its Wentzville plant. The bill also had a slew of workforce development programs that Parson wanted.
  • Koenig’s talked about his re-election bid in 2020, which should be competitive. Democrat Mark Osmack has announced he’s running for the seat. While the 15th District has historically been represented by a Republican, some parts, like Kirkwood, have voted for Democrats in recent elections.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Andrew Koenig on Twitter: @Koenig4MO

Music: "Starseed" by Our Lady Peace

Tags: 
Politically Speaking
Andrew Koenig
Abortion
Top Stories
General Motors
2019 General Assembly

Related Content

St. Louis anti-discrimination law at issue in special session could be kept largely intact

By Jun 29, 2017
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks with reporters after touring Our Lady's Inn, a St. Louis pregnancy center for women experiencing homelessness, on June 8, 2017.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

One of the main reasons Gov. Eric Greitens called a second special session was because of a St. Louis anti-discrimination ordinance dealing with women’s reproductive choices. Media outlets, including St. Louis Public Radio, have stated that Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig’s bill would completely overturn that law.

But that’s not the view of Koenig, Greitens’ office or the Democratic sponsor of the city law. They all agree the bill would prevent the law from being enforced against pregnancy resource centers that discourage women from having abortions.

Missouri governor signs new abortion regulations

By Jul 25, 2017
Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, and Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, discuss abortion regulations on the Senate floor on Tuesday.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 3 p.m. on Wednesday with information about Greitens signing the bill: JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Physicians will have to meet with women seeking abortions three days before the procedure and Missouri’s attorney general will have the ability to enforce abortion laws under the bill that Gov. Eric Greitens signed into law on Wednesday.

Greitens spokesman Parker Briden confirmed that the Republican governor signed Sen. Andrew Koenig's bill into law on Wednesday afternoon. Koenig's bill, which will go into effect in late October, passed on Tuesday by a 22-9 vote and came after a Democratic filibuster. Supporters say the legislation will make clinics safer, while critics contend it will make it harder for women to obtain abortions. The legislation may also complicate Planned Parenthood’s bid to expand throughout the state.

Missouri To Consider 'Fetal Heartbeat' Abortion Restriction That's Been Struck Down Elsewhere

By Samuel King Jan 24, 2019

Two Missouri lawmakers are looking to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — similar to laws that have been struck down in at least three states, most recently Iowa.

6 Observations As Gov. Parson Finds Success In First Full Legislative Session

By May 19, 2019
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks to news reporters on the last day of the legislative session in Jefferson City on Friday.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Gov. Mike Parson just finished up his first legislative session as governor. And by any objective measure, it was a good one for the GOP chief executive.

He wanted the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve his ideas around workforce development and transportation spending, and those lawmakers followed through. He was also able to deal with warring factions within his party, most notably six conservative senators that at times held up his priorities.