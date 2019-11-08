Politically Speaking: Untangling Airport Privatization, Sports Betting And NorthSide Redevelopment

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Julie O’Donoghue break down some of the week’s biggest stories.

To do that, Rosenbaum and O’Donoghue enlisted the help of St. Louis Public Radio colleagues Corrine Ruff and Kae Petrin. Ruff talked about the ongoing process of potentially getting a private operator to run Lambert St. Louis International Airport. And Petrin discussed Paul McKee’s bid to redevelop parts of north St. Louis.

The airport privatization effort has heated up in the past couple of weeks. For one thing, the city received responses for requests for qualifications from potential bidders. Eighteen companies ended up responding, which Ruff wrote about earlier this week.

Ruff also talked about a controversy over a documentary Hard Landing At Lambert.Some members of the group looking into the privatization effort are raising sharp questions to Travis Brown, the lead consultant to the city’s Airport Advisory Working Group and the executive director of the documentary. Brown has also been the go-to person for retired financier Rex Sinquefield’s political pursuits for years.

