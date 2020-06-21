 Protesters, Florissant Police Have Another Tense Night | St. Louis Public Radio

Protesters, Florissant Police Have Another Tense Night

By & 14 minutes ago

Protesters against police brutality again took to the streets near the Florissant Police Department on Saturday, as tensions again flared between demonstrators and police.

Florissant police in riot gear shouted at protesters to “move back,” and called the gathering an unlawful assembly.

The crowd grew late Saturday as people angry at how police forcefully stopped the previous day's protest took to social media to urge others to come to Florissant.

Police and protesters clashed late Friday and into the morning. In a video posted on Twitter by activist Tony Rice, who uses the handle Search4Swag, police can been seen pushing through protesters and using pepper spray.

Police also made at least three arrests, activists said.

During the day, street medics said they treated many people who were suffering from the effects of pepper spray and said more medics would be needed late Saturday.

Florissant police officials could not be reached for comment.

Activists also painted “Black Lives Matter” on the street in front of the police department late Friday. Less than 12 hours later, a group of white men covered it with blue paint as an officer watched from a patrol car. But later on Saturday, activists repainted the words.”

The protest in Florissant was the latest in which people are demanding that police stop killing Black people. Many also are angry that a now-fired Florissant police officer drove his unmarked police vehicle into a man earlier this month. Authorities have charged former officer Joshua Smith first-degree assault, assault in the fourth degree and armed criminal action.

Protesters stopped traffic and called for Smith’s conviction. They also said two other officers who were on the scene should be fired and prosecuted. 

The scene grew quiet by about 12:30 a.m., when police returned to the station.

Earlier Saturday, about 100 people marched from the Masjid Bilal mosque at 3843 W. Pine St. to Masjid Al-Mu’minum Islamic Center at 1435 N. Grand Boulevard.

The March, organized by Muslims of Greater St. Louis, was an expression of unity among Muslims of different backgrounds.

Imam Askia Hameed of Masjid Al-Mu’minum said he was inspired to see Muslims from different countries stand with African American Muslims in the fight for equality.

“We want to see solidarity with the immigrant community, which is a long time coming,” he said. “We have to stand up against oppression and injustice no matter where it is.”

But Hameed said given the nation’s long history of racial injustice, there is a need to look beyond police departments — and to the ways that Black Americans are still at a disadvantage in society.

He said many people do not understand how hundreds of years of systemic discrimination have left Black Americans “so far behind.”

“This thing is way bigger than the police,” he said. “They put the knee not just on our physical neck but on our economic system. We can’t get in.”

Follow David on Twitter: @dpcazares Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl 

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Black Lives Matter
Police Brutality
Protests
Florissant Police Department
Top Stories

Related Content

Fired Florissant Police Officer Charged With First-Degree Assault

By Jun 17, 2020
Florissant Police Department Chief Timothy Fagan and St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announce charges against a now-fired Florissant police officer. June 17, 2020
Bill Greenblatt | UPI

A now-fired Florissant police officer has been charged with first-degree assault after officials said he drove his unmarked police vehicle into a man earlier this month.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar also charged former officer Joshua Smith with assault in the fourth degree and armed criminal action. Lohmar took over the case after the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office cited a conflict of interest.

“This is a case where we have had these situations before where a police officer was not involved but where someone used a vehicle as a weapon,” Lohmar said Wednesday. “In those circumstances we’ve always charged it with assault first degree and armed criminal action.”

Fired Florissant Officer Seen In New Video Hitting Man With Unmarked SUV

By Christine Byers & Sam Clancy | 5 On Your Side Jun 16, 2020
A video released Tuesday shows Florissant detective Joshua Smith veer from the road to strike a man with his vehicle.
A screenshot of the video provided by The Legal Solution Group

A second video showing a now-fired Florissant police officer hitting a man with an unmarked police vehicle was released Tuesday by the lawyers representing the victim.

Joshua Smith, who was caught by a residential surveillance camera striking a man with his unmarked police car on June 2, was terminated from the Florissant Police Department, Chief Timothy Fagan said last week. Now, the victim's lawyers are calling for Smith to be charged with assault.