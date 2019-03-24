 READ: The Justice Department's Summary Of The Mueller Report | St. Louis Public Radio

READ: The Justice Department's Summary Of The Mueller Report

  • Special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russia's attack on the 2016 election and any possible connections to the Trump campaign.
Originally published on March 24, 2019 2:47 pm

Leaders of the Justice Department have sent a summary of Robert Mueller's key findings to key members of Congress. The special counsel's office completed its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Friday.

Attorney General William Barr is required to notify Congress that the investigation is complete but is not obligated to release the full report, as many in both parties have demanded.

Read what Barr describes as Mueller's "principal conclusions" below.

Not seeing the letter? Click here.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Donald Trump Jr.
Robert Mueller
James Comey talks Kavanaugh, Mueller investigation – and says he's not worried about his emails

By & Sep 19, 2018
"St. Louis on the Air" host Don Marsh spoke with the former FBI director, who is pictured here during a 2016 event at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.
FBI | Flickr

James Comey expressed both concern and hope about the state of U.S. institutions and the rule of law during a St. Louis Public Radio interview on Wednesday.

“I think we’re in two different places,” the former FBI director told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh. “We’re in a place where the president of the United States relentlessly attacks the rule of law and the institutions of justice, so that’s terrible. But the second place that we’re in is that Americans have awakened to the importance of the rule of law and the danger of its erosion, and that’s a very, very important sort of antibody response. And it’s a source for optimism.”

Legal Roundtable disentangles a complex week in the world of law

By Xandra Ellin Sep 26, 2018
(L to R) Legal experts Bill Freivogel, Rebecca Hollander-Blumoff, and Mark Smith discuss the latest legal news.
EVIE HEMPHILL | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh and a panel of experts considered some of the numerous local and national legal stories unfolding this week.

In addition to offering analysis of the latest developments surrounding President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the ongoing investigation by Robert Mueller, they took a look at several key lawsuits and legal battles taking place closer to home.

This month’s Legal Roundtable panel included: