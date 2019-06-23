 Real Traditional Jazz Plus New Music | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Real Traditional Jazz Plus New Music

By 41 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for June 23, 2019, will present “Real Traditional Jazz Plus New Music.”  Traditional jazz combos did not use tubas for their bass instrument.  They used a string bass or banjo or no bass at all.  This will be very clear on recordings of small combos made from 1922 to 1928.  We will play15 recordings of traditional jazz by the Kid Ory Quintet, King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band, the New Orleans Rhythm Kings, The Clarence Williams Blue Five with Sidney Bechet, the Red Onion Jazz Babies with Bechet and Louis Armstrong, the Louis Armstrong Hot Five, the Freddie Keppard Jazz Cardinals, Lovie Austin’s Serenaders, Johnny Dodds’ New Orleans Bootblacks, the Clarence Williams Novelty Four  and the Jelly Roll Morton Red Hot Peppers.  New music will include three recordings with strings, a French-Canadian group, a German group, a Chilean Vocalist and Japanese pianist.  The musicians are Catherine Russell, Jim Gailloreto, Yoko Miwa, Judi Silvano, the Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra, Fred Hersch with the WDR Big Band, Jacques Kuba Seguin, Tobias Meinhart, Logan Strosahl, Charlie Apicella & Iron City, Richard Schulman, Laurence Hobgood, Walt Weiskopf, Peter Eldridge & Kenny Werner, Camilla Meza and Bill Laswell & Lodge.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of musicians heard on this show.

This is Louis Armstrong filmes at the Lyric Park in Copenhagen on October 21, 1933 with a band of American and European musicians playing "I Cover The Waterfront", "Dinah" and "Tiger Rag."

Related Content

Music From Well-Known Jazz Concerts

By Jun 2, 2019
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for, June 2, 2019, will present “Music from Some Well-Known Jazz Concerts.”  Throughout its history, beginning with the Benny Goodman 1938 Carnegie Hall Concert, jazz has been increasingly heard on concert stages.  We will hear music recorded at some well-known jazz concerts in venues that range from concert halls to jazz festivals.  In addition to Goodman, we will hear Charlie Christian and Sidney Bechet from the “From Spirituals to Swing” concert, Louis Armstrong from a 1947 Town Hall Concert, a jam session led by Lionel Hampton from the 1944 Esquire All-A

How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?

By Apr 14, 2019
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 14, 2019 will present “How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?”  The answer is that you practice-a lot.  Starting in 1938 with the famous Benny Goodman concert, Carnegie Hall has played host to a large number of jazz masters, including Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Keith Jarrett, Count Basie, Charlie Christian, Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Lionel Hampton with Dinah Washington, Bud Powell, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Woody Herman, Miles Davis & Gil Evans, Dave Brubeck, Lester Young, Jay McShann, Thelonious Monk with John Coltr

Delving Into Life, Legacy of Louis Armstrong With Author Ricky Riccardi

By Apr 17, 2019
Hulton Archive | Getty Images

Obsessed with the legacy of musician Louis Armstrong and care to learn more about him? Tonight, the curator of the Louis Armstrong House in Queens, New York, Ricky Riccardi, will be in town for an event at Jazz St. Louis to delve into two of Armstrong’s best-known ensembles: the Hot Five and Hot Seven.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Riccardi – who is also the author of “What a Wonderful World: The Magic of Louis Armstrong’s Later Years” – sat down with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin to discuss the importance and impact of Armstrong’s early career.

Musicians Named Redman

By Feb 3, 2019
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for February 3, 2019, will be “Musicians Named Redman.”  We will present 88 years of jazz with saxophonists Don Redman, his nephew Dewey Redman and his great-nephew Joshua.  Don Redman, born in West Virginia was associated early with Fletcher Henderson, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, McKinney’s Cotton Pickers, the Chocolate Dandies, Cab Calloway and Count Basie as a saxophonist, arranger and composer.  Dewey was associated with Keith Jarrett, Old and New Dreams, the Liberation Music Orchestra and Ornette Coleman, as well as leading his own groups during his career.

Tribute To Dave Brubeck and Jazz From Left Coast Clubs-Part 5

By Dec 10, 2012
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Due to music recording copyright laws, the music from this show is no longer available. Music is posted for two weeks after a show airs.

Re-Imagining Of Familiar Tunes

By Nov 8, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for November 13, 2016 will be “Re-Imagining of Familiar Tunes.”  Great Jazz musicians are constantly re-imagining tunes in their own style.  We will examine three famous tunes, “King Porter Stomp,” “St.

Jazz Giants For September and October

By Oct 30, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for October 30 is “Jazz Giants for September and October.”   Jazz giants are those musicians who have made exceptional contributions to jazz.  Our Jazz Giants show for September and October will present such musicians as Jimmy Blanton, Lester Bowie, Art Tatum, Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Clifford Brown, John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, Horace Silver, Oscar Pettiford, Dave Holland, Ray Brown, Oliver Lake, Jelly Roll Morton, Sonny Rollins, Art Pepper and Gerald Wilson.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on tonight's show.