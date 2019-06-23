Jazz Unlimited for June 23, 2019, will present “Real Traditional Jazz Plus New Music.” Traditional jazz combos did not use tubas for their bass instrument. They used a string bass or banjo or no bass at all. This will be very clear on recordings of small combos made from 1922 to 1928. We will play15 recordings of traditional jazz by the Kid Ory Quintet, King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band, the New Orleans Rhythm Kings, The Clarence Williams Blue Five with Sidney Bechet, the Red Onion Jazz Babies with Bechet and Louis Armstrong, the Louis Armstrong Hot Five, the Freddie Keppard Jazz Cardinals, Lovie Austin’s Serenaders, Johnny Dodds’ New Orleans Bootblacks, the Clarence Williams Novelty Four and the Jelly Roll Morton Red Hot Peppers. New music will include three recordings with strings, a French-Canadian group, a German group, a Chilean Vocalist and Japanese pianist. The musicians are Catherine Russell, Jim Gailloreto, Yoko Miwa, Judi Silvano, the Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra, Fred Hersch with the WDR Big Band, Jacques Kuba Seguin, Tobias Meinhart, Logan Strosahl, Charlie Apicella & Iron City, Richard Schulman, Laurence Hobgood, Walt Weiskopf, Peter Eldridge & Kenny Werner, Camilla Meza and Bill Laswell & Lodge.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of musicians heard on this show.

This is Louis Armstrong filmes at the Lyric Park in Copenhagen on October 21, 1933 with a band of American and European musicians playing "I Cover The Waterfront", "Dinah" and "Tiger Rag."