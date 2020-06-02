 Retired St. Louis Police Captain Killed Protecting Business From Looting | St. Louis Public Radio

Retired St. Louis Police Captain Killed Protecting Business From Looting

By 32 minutes ago

David Dorn, a retired law enforcement official, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning after responding to a burglary alarm at Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry on Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden confirmed the information during a press conference Tuesday. He said 55 businesses including the pawn shop reported property damage overnight following protests in downtown St. Louis over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“During a looting process, David Dorn was exercising law enforcement training that he learned here, so in his honor, we are wearing our mourning bands,” he said. 

David Dorn served nearly four decades on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police force before retiring in 2007.
Credit Scott Bandle, Suburban Journals/St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hayden added that he and many younger officers looked up to Dorn, who served 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and retired in 2007 as a captain. Dorn later served as the police chief of Moline Acres in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis police officers received a call about a shooting at Lee’s around 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. Officers found Dorn, 77, on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, told St. Louis on the Air he witnessed the shooting on Facebook Live. 

“Things escalated at the Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry shop, where the man was killed, and to see his body, I mean, on Facebook, it was almost like — you know that’s how we’ve seen George Floyd’s body, and you know that’s not the change that we are pushing for,” he said.

Leroy Carter, Ward 4 committeeman, said Dorn frequented the business district along Martin Luther King Drive and previously served as a liaison between the business association and local police. He added that Dorn remained good friends with Lee Rascover, owner of the pawn shop.

Fourth Ward Committeewoman Dwin Evans drove along Martin Luther King Drive Tuesday afternoon assessing the damage done to businesses. She said she understands people are fed up with police brutality, and she stands by protesters. But she wants to see more protection and funding for businesses damaged by people who are resorting to violence.

“We’re trying to continue Sam Moore’s vision — restoring the 4th Ward. And then all of this happened — the COVID-19 and then the rioting,” she said.

Evans is running for former Alderman Sam Moore’s seat, who died earlier this year.

She said her campaign is all about revitalizing the community through new development, and an important piece of getting that done is reducing crime.

Follow Corinne on Twitter: @corinnesusan

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
David Dorn
Looting
St. Louis Metropolitan Police
Lee's Pawn & Jewelry
Top Stories

Related Content

Krewson Imposes Curfew In St. Louis To End Violence After Protests

By 4 hours ago
Protestors gathered Monday, June 1, at the St. Louis Justic Center for a protest for social justice, ignited by the recent killing of George Floyd.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis will impose a curfew at 9 p.m. to clear city streets and defuse the violence that has followed protests in recent days, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday.

Krewson said the curfew will be in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday to help authorities restore order. It will resume each evening “until further notice,” according to Krewson’s executive order authorizing the curfew. People who violate it will be subject to arrest and prosecution.

4 St. Louis Police Officers Shot During Protests

By 15 hours ago
Protestors gathered Monday, June 1, at the City Justice Center in St. Louis for a protest for social justice, ignited by the recent killing of George Floyd.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 2:35 a.m. with comments from Police Chief John Hayden

Four St. Louis police officers were shot late Monday night during protests in the city over the killing of George Floyd.

Two were shot in the leg, one in the arm and one in the foot, said Police Chief John Hayden. He was visibly frustrated as he gave an update on the shootings shortly before 2 a.m.

“Folks came down just to steal, just to destroy property and just to hurt officers,” Hayden said.

St. Louis' Protests Over George Floyd Turn Violent As Night Falls

By , & May 31, 2020
Protesters used a sustained volley of fireworks against police Saturday night at a protest in downtown Ferguson May 30, 2020. Police eventually fired smoke grenades back.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 7 a.m. May 31 with police information.

Protesters brought havoc and destruction to Ferguson’s police headquarters and the city’s downtown at the end of a night of protests against police brutality mirrored around the nation Saturday.

The demonstrations and their ensuing vandalism were sparked by the death last week of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer restrained him by kneeling on his neck. Protests began in that city and have since spread across the country.