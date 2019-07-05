 Rolla City Councilman Daniel Jones Faces Possible Ouster Over Marijuana Past | St. Louis Public Radio

Rolla City Councilman Daniel Jones Faces Possible Ouster Over Marijuana Past

2019-07-05
  • Rolla City Councilman Daniel Jones, a outspoken proponent of cannabis, may be forced off the city council for a possession plea from 2012.
    Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Phelps County Prosecutor Brendon Fox filed a petition in court this week to remove Daniel Jones from the Rolla City Council. 

He cited Jones’ 2012 guilty plea to a felony charge of cannabis possession as a violation of state law that prohibits convicted felons from holding public office. 

The state statute in question reads: 

“No person shall qualify as a candidate for elective public office in the state of Missouri who has been found guilty of or pled guilty to a felony under the federal laws of the United States of America or to a felony under the laws of this state or an offense committed in another state that would be considered a felony in this state.”

Jones said the law doesn’t apply to him because he received a suspended sentence, and his record was sealed. He also said he told voters about his plea and subsequent jail time before he was elected.

Jones said the move is politically motivated. 

“My plea has been known for years,” Jones said. “And then all of a sudden, we get these complaints, and we get this mechanism happening. You can’t tell me it’s not blowback for everything I’ve tried to accomplish.”

Jones has recently advocated for looser rules on locating medical marijuana facilities in Rolla and asking the city to reduce penalties for possession of pot.

County Prosecutor Brendon Fox said he investigated Jones because of a complaint lodged by a citizen, Tim Cook.

Cook is the recently retired pastor of Greentree Christian Church in Rolla. At Cook’s urging, members of that congregation came out to a recent Rolla City Council meeting in force to oppose more relaxed rules on medical marijuana facilities.

Tim Cook declined to comment for this story.

Jones has 10 days to respond to the petition. At that point a judge will make a ruling or possibly schedule a hearing. Jones said he will fight to hold onto his seat, and if he is removed, he will try to get the state law overturned, at least as it pertains to marijuana convictions.

“The reality is that this question has to go answered,” Jones said. “There are going to be more people in the future who have dealt with these kinds of pasts, that want to go out and serve their community the best way they can, the same way I have.”

Rolla Is Considering Decriminalizing Pot Possession

By Jun 4, 2019
Rolla City Councilman Daniel Jones, a outspoken proponent of cannabis, may be forced off the city council for a possession plea from 2012.
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

As legal medical marijuana is on its way to Missouri, the city of Rolla is exploring decriminalizing possession of small amounts by recreational users.

The City Council recently voted 10-2 to direct city staff to research the concept and come back with proposals to make possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana punishable by a fine or eliminate prosecution altogether.

What's Ahead For Missouri As Medical Marijuana Applications Open Up For Patients, Providers

By Jun 11, 2019
Dr. Mimi Vo (at left) and Rolla City Councilman Daniel Jones talked about the benefits of medical marijuana and what the application process like for medical marijuana ID cards on Tuesday's "St. Louis on the Air."
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio | Courtesy of Daniel Jones

June 4 marked the first day Missouri posted application forms for patients who want medical marijuana ID cards, which is unprecedented in the state’s history. The application forms are also for would-be marijuana businesses — dispensaries, growers and others. Patients may file the applications beginning July 4, and businesses Aug. 3.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl discussed what the legalization of medical marijuana means for Missouri and the process of how physicians prescribe it as dispensaries start opening up.

Cities Prepare For Legalized Medical Marijuana In Missouri

By May 19, 2019
HCI Alternatives in Collinsville is one of 53 medical cannabis dispensaries licensed by the State of Illinois
File Photo | Wayne Pratt | St. Louis Public Radio

While the state will license medical marijuana dispensary facilities, it’s up to cities to set the rules on where they can locate in their towns.

The amendment voters approved last fall to legalize medical marijuana has some provisions regulating the location of dispensaries, labs, cultivation centers and testing facilities. That includes a minimum of 1,000 feet from schools, day cares and places of worship.