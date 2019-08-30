 Rolla City Councilman Resigns Over Marijuana Conviction | St. Louis Public Radio

Rolla City Councilman Resigns Over Marijuana Conviction

By 1 hour ago
  • Rolla City Councilman Daniel Jones, a outspoken proponent of cannabis, resigned from the Rolla City Council.
    Rolla City Councilman Daniel Jones, a outspoken proponent of cannabis, resigned from the Rolla City Council.
    Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Daniel Jones said he is right and the law is wrong.

But ultimately, he didn’t think he would win a legal battle to keep his seat on the Rolla City Council.

He resigned Thursday night, on the eve of a hearing to determine whether he could continue to hold public office.

Phelps County Prosecutor Brendon Fox filed a petition against Jones saying his 2012 guilty plea to a felony cannabis possession charge made him ineligible to hold public office. Felons are not allowed to hold office in the state. The filing was in response to a complaint from local retired pastor Tim Cook.

Jones hired a lawyer and vowed to fight the move. But now he’s given up that effort.

“The facts were with them. The case was there,” Jones said Friday. “I did get arrested; I did get busted for having a lot of cannabis and for distribution of cannabis, which, to this day, I’ll tell you I don’t consider a crime.”

Jones said while he believes the law on marijuana possession and use is unjust, and removing him from office over it isn’t right, he doesn’t have the money to challenge it through the appeals process.

“The cheapest route that I could see going forward would have been $15,000 to $20,000,” Jones said. “I’m not comfortable asking anybody to pay that, much less myself and my family.”

Jones’ conviction was not a secret. It was public knowledge, and Jones talked about it leading up to his April 2018 election. 

The complaint came after Jones took vocal positions on making medical marijuana more accessible in Rolla, and asked the city to examine decriminalizing possession of small amounts of pot. 

“There are people who are very angry this went down the way it did, and there are others who are very happy,” Jones said. “Everyone has had their say. It’s over and time to move on.”

Jones said he uses marijuana to treat PTSD and other disorders. He plans to continue his advocacy to make recreational marijuana legal and medical marijuana easily available in Missouri. He also plans to start a chapter of National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) in Rolla.

Rolla Mayor Lou Magdits will appoint an interim council member to fill Jones’ two-year term.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

 

Tags: 
Daniel Jones
Medical Marijuana
Rolla
Rolla City Council
Marijuana
Top Stories

Related Content

Applications For Medical Marijuana Facilities Pour In At Deadline

By Aug 19, 2019
Legal medical marijuana
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

With the deadline to submit an application for a medical marijuana business closed, more than 2,100 were received, bringing in more than $5.3 million in fees, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. 

On Thursday, the department announced it would extend the deadline to 4:30 p.m. Monday. Initially the cutoff was midnight Saturday, but with a slow start early in the application period, the department expected an influx toward the end. 

Rolla City Councilman Daniel Jones Faces Possible Ouster Over Marijuana Past

By Jul 5, 2019
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Phelps County Prosecutor Brendon Fox filed a petition in court this week to remove Daniel Jones from the Rolla City Council. 

He cited Jones’ 2012 guilty plea to a felony charge of cannabis possession as a violation of state law that prohibits convicted felons from holding public office. 

Slow Start For Missouri's Medical Marijuana Program

By Aug 9, 2019
DHSS begins accepting medical marijuana applications
Jaclyn Driscoll | St. Louis Public Radio

After taking in $4.2 million in early application fees, Missouri’s medical marijuana program is off to a slow start since it began accepting full applications on Saturday.

Roughly 600 applicants chose to pay their required fees in advance, but so far only 27 full applications have been submitted. The application process is extensive, and the deadline isn’t until Aug. 17. Still, Lyndall Fraker, the director of the state’s medical marijuana program, said he was surprised by the low numbers. 

Rolla Is Considering Decriminalizing Pot Possession

By Jun 4, 2019
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

As legal medical marijuana is on its way to Missouri, the city of Rolla is exploring decriminalizing possession of small amounts by recreational users.

The City Council recently voted 10-2 to direct city staff to research the concept and come back with proposals to make possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana punishable by a fine or eliminate prosecution altogether.

What's Ahead For Missouri As Medical Marijuana Applications Open Up For Patients, Providers

By Jun 11, 2019
Dr. Mimi Vo (at left) and Rolla City Councilman Daniel Jones talked about the benefits of medical marijuana and what the application process like for medical marijuana ID cards on Tuesday's "St. Louis on the Air."
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio | Courtesy of Daniel Jones

June 4 marked the first day Missouri posted application forms for patients who want medical marijuana ID cards, which is unprecedented in the state’s history. The application forms are also for would-be marijuana businesses — dispensaries, growers and others. Patients may file the applications beginning July 4, and businesses Aug. 3.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl discussed what the legalization of medical marijuana means for Missouri and the process of how physicians prescribe it as dispensaries start opening up.