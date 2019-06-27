 Sarah Fenske Named New St. Louis on the Air Host | St. Louis Public Radio
Sarah Fenske Named New St. Louis on the Air Host

After an intensive, nationwide search process, St. Louis Public Radio has selected Sarah Fenske to host the station’s signature talk show and podcast, St. Louis on the Air. Fenske will serve as both a host and producer in this key role, engaging guests in thoughtful conversation about the news, arts and ideas shaping our region.

“Sarah brings to St. Louis Public Radio a strong journalism background and deep knowledge of St. Louis—both its past and present,” said general manager Tim Eby. “Her curiosity about a wide range of topics shines through on the air in a manner that is engaging and compelling.”

Originally from the Midwest, Fenske is an award-winning journalist with over two decades of experience in newsrooms across the country. She began her career as a reporter and went on to lead two news organizations, most recently serving as editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She has also made occasional live broadcast appearances as a panelist on The Nine Network of Public Media’s Donnybrook and on KMOX’s The Mark Reardon Show.

Her work on St. Louis on the Air will continue the rich history of the show, soon to enter its 24th season, with regular segments including the Legal Roundtable, Behind the Headlines and Sound Bites, a partnership with Sauce Magazine.

“Sarah is a strong journalist who cares deeply about St. Louis and the journalism profession,” said Alex Heuer, executive producer of St. Louis on the Air. “She’s a great interviewer who asks important questions. I’m thrilled that she’s joining our team of producers that will continue to create a space where guests and listeners can share ideas and opinions with respect and honesty.”

Fenske will begin work at St. Louis Public Radio on July 15 and will begin hosting the program by early August.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the St. Louis on the Air team,” said Fenske. “I'm looking forward to working with the producers, meeting interesting guests and having some really stimulating conversations. I've had four great years with the Riverfront Times, but this was an opportunity I simply couldn't pass up."

St. Louis on the Air is St. Louis’ talk show delivering in-depth, nuanced discussion about important local issues. Listen every weekday at noon or at 10 p.m. on 90.7 FM or anytime via podcast.

