 With Son Of The Pale Youth, St. Louis Songwriter Gary McClure Finds New Musical Path | St. Louis Public Radio

With Son Of The Pale Youth, St. Louis Songwriter Gary McClure Finds New Musical Path

By 3 minutes ago
  • Singer and songwriter Gary McClure recently released a number of songs under the name Son of the Pale Youth.
    Singer and songwriter Gary McClure recently released a number of songs under the name Son of the Pale Youth.
    Courtesy of Gary McClure

Gary McClure’s music gained him the notoriety and acclaim that performers strive for.

But it wasn’t until recently that McClure created something that made him satisfied with the experience.

After struggling to come up with a follow to his collection of hard-charging and melodic songs, McClure spent a weekend playing his electric guitar and crooning into a microphone hooked up to his laptop. The result was what he calls Son of the Pale Youth, which has a radically different sound than what he’s created in the recent past.

“It was quite easy actually,” McClure said. “Because I think this was what I was supposed to be doing all the time. I always feel like there’s a potential in all the other stuff I did, which I never realized. And I feel like I’m realizing it now.”

With no drums, bass or slick production, Son of the Pale Youth is music without defined message or meaning — which McClure believes is the most effective way to connect with people.

“The trick is to write something and deliver something that sounds like you mean something enough for the listener to take away something that they want, but not too much it undermines their freedom to apply to it their own personal feelings,” he said.

Not giving up

McClure’s resumé in the music business is extensive. A native of Scotland, McClure was a member of the band Working for a Nuclear Free City. The Manchester, England-based group’s music found a wide audience, appearing in the video game "inFAMOUS" and the television show "Breaking Bad."

After moving to St. Louis five years ago, McClure released two albums on Fat Possum Records under the name American Wrestlers. In essence, American Wrestlers started as a solo project for McClure — and eventually evolved into a band that performed across the country. American Wrestlers’ self-titled album and its follow-up "Goodbye Terrible Youth" received warm reviews in music publications like Pitchfork.

But McClure felt something of a void with American Wrestlers. And it couldn’t necessarily be filled by accolades and praise.

“I never felt like I had done the right thing. And I can’t listen to those records,” McClure said. “It’s probably not because I think they’re bad. It’s just they don’t feel like a genuine representation. So it’s a bit ugly for me, maybe.”

McClure said he never found much with the music industry to be very fulfilling or enjoyable. He compared it to watching a grand musical, only to find trash and sandbags behind the curtain.

“Because the only fulfilling part of it is genuinely — and this sounds cliche — is finishing a song or a piece of music, which feels right,” McClure said. “And that’s more of a relief, really. It’s really working hard at something you’re driven to work at. And you finally get it right, and there’s a relief. And then you feel good for maybe a couple of days. And then you’ve got to do it again.”

After touring to promote Goodbye Terrible Youth, McClure released two songs, "Ignoramus" and "Devils," that were intricate and complex. In fact, he says he sang the vocal portion of Devils every night for six months.

One day, he heard a couple of songs from British singer PJ Harvey on the radio. He was struck by how Harvey could transfix a listener with just a couple chords and her voice.

“And there wasn’t that much to it than that. And it’s such a simple thing, but it reminded me of what I should have been doing,” he said. “The right thing to do was just to forget about all of this … I was thinking about music in the wrong way. So I went home and I set up a microphone, and I plugged the guitar in, and I pressed record. And over a couple of nights, I improvised like 14 song ideas.”

A strong voice

McClure performs on Feb. 28, 2019, at Foam on Cherokee Street in St. Louis.
Credit Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

McClure’s voice is without question the main attraction of Son of the Pale Youth. In the past, he usually layered three or four vocal takes on top of each other.

“I hated hearing my voice on just a single take. But something happened with this breakthrough moment I had on these two nights,” McClure said. “It just felt so right. And I was even free from just a metronome or any other supporting thing. And it was just me and the guitar. And I sang. And it just felt really right. And I listened back, and it sounded great. And it wasn’t really a conscious thing.”

Some of McClure’s earlier songs touched on politics and the struggles of being young and growing older. But McClure didn’t put much meaning behind Son of the Pale Youth’s lyrics. To him, infusing messages into music takes away a listener’s freedom to think for themselves.

“And at first I wasn’t going to put any words on them, because I can sing and make it sound like I’m putting words,” he said. “But it wasn’t quite working. So I had to corrupt them and put words on it. That took me a little while to put some words that didn’t make me feel too uncomfortable. Nothing that really meant anything at all. And then I came back and I recorded the songs that you can hear for this record, I guess you’d call it, over a weekend.”

After being away from the stage for roughly a year and half, McClure debuted Son of the Pale Youth’s songs last week at Foam on Cherokee Street in St. Louis. The response was enthusiastic. Nearly everyone in the audience refrained from chatting among themselves or looking at their phones — their attention squarely on McClure alone on the stage.

“It was funny. I went to tell him that he was incredible, and he was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t think it went too well,’” said Keisha Griffin. “I had to explain to him what he did to the crowd.”

Despite their simplicity, Erin Alter said McClure’s songs are powerful.

“There’s more of a driving feel to it. It wasn’t ever loud or insistent, but it had a different undertone to it, and others were really melancholy,” she said. “It’s good music to listening to at night or on foggy days.”

McClure posted Son of the Pale Youth’s music on his Bandcamp page and is planning to release more songs throughout the year. He’s also talking with a couple of record labels about giving his music a larger reach. And he’s planning to play another show at Foam on March 22.

He said Son of the Pale Youth is the most satisfying music of his career.

“I think there’s just so much information out there. And I still think all language is flawed,” McClure said. “And where it fails, you need art. And hopefully this will make some people feel better.”

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Gary McClure
American Wrestlers
Audio Features
Top Stories
Son of the Pale Youth

Related Content

Data Shows Massive Pits Of Coal Waste From Missouri Utilities Polluted Groundwater

By Feb 26, 2019
An active coal-ash pond at the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis County in February 2018.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

About 11 years ago, a small group of residents in Labadie learned that the power plant in their town owned massive pits of toxic waste known as coal ash ponds.

They discovered that the Labadie Energy Center — Ameren Missouri’s largest coal-fired power plant — has two basins packed with byproducts from coal combustion. The waste includes toxic, cancer-causing chemicals such as arsenic, mercury and lead.

For more than 50 years, utility companies have filled largely unlined coal ash ponds with harmful waste. But the state has never regulated them or required their owners to test groundwater nearby for contamination. A Washington University data analysis recently found high levels of groundwater contamination near the ponds.

IN UNISON Chorus Provides A Bridge Between The Black Church And Classical Music

By Feb 22, 2019
IN UNISON Chorus rehearsing at Powell Hall. Charter member Gwendolyn Wesley, lower left. 2/22/19
Jeremy D. Goodwin | St. Louis Public Radio

As St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians file into the Powell Hall stage door facing Delmar Boulevard, they’re striding along the boundary that divides a segregated city.

With IN UNISON Chorus, orchestra leaders made an effort in 1994 to bridge that divide and welcome more African-Americans into the predominantly white world of European classical music.

The St. Louis Symphony appears to be the only American orchestra to maintain a second full-sized chorus dedicated to music by African-American and African composers. Its members largely come from about three dozen black churches in and around St. Louis, where SLSO orchestra members also perform recitals throughout the year.

9 Questions Answered About Missouri’s Toxic Coal Ash Ponds

By Feb 27, 2019
Labadie resident and environmental activist Patricia Schuba looks at the Labadie Energy Center through binoculars.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Every Missouri utility that’s dumping waste from coal-fired power plants into massive pits in the ground has posted data that shows significant levels of nearby groundwater contamination, according to an analysis by the Washington University Interdisciplinary Environmental Clinic.

Missouri has never regulated these pits, known as coal ash ponds, even though they’ve existed for more than 50 years.

4 Things To Ponder About Tuesday’s St. Louis Board Of Aldermen Races

By Feb 28, 2019
Mailers from across the city for the 2019 Board of Aldermen races
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

While the race for the president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen has dominated the lead-up to the municipal primary, voters in the city's even-numbered wards will also effectively select their representatives on Tuesday. And depending on the results, policy in the city could shift drastically.

Sumner Football — The Greatest Program In St. Louis History — Might Get Sacked

By Mar 1, 2019
The Sumner High School football team huddles during the 2011 homecoming game against Vashon High School. The game attracts thousands of Sumner alumni to The Ville each fall.
File | Wiley Price | St. Louis American

Tory Russell has been roaming the halls and cafeteria of Sumner High School in a maroon Bulldogs hoodie, a laptop open in his hands. He has one question for every boy he finds: “Wanna play football?”

Russell, an assistant coach, is fervently trying to save St. Louis’ winningest high-school football program by getting kids signed up to play. Right now, the Bulldogs football team doesn’t have enough players to take the field. That means there’s a good chance this storied football program has played its last game.