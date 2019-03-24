Jazz Unlimited for March 24, 2019 will be “Soul Jazz.” The ‘Soul Jazz” style of jazz grew out of hard bop as an alternative to the hard turn to the avant-garde that jazz was undergoing in the late 1950’s. We will hear music by Gene Harris, Akiko Tsuruga, Les McCann, Hank Crawford and Jimmy McGriff, Junior Mance, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Johnny O’Neal, Johnny Griffin and the Big Soul Band, Sonny Stitt, Eddie Harris, Oliver Nelson with Jimmy Smith, Horace Silver, Richard “Groove” Holmes, Ramsey Lewis, Jack McDuff and Cannonball Adderley. Please make your contribution to St. Louis Public Radio during out Spring Member Campaign. Keep jazz alive in St. Louis.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is a video of Dr. Lonnie Smith (organ & MIDI cane) Johnathan Kreisberg (g) and Johnathan Blake (d) at the 2015 Charlie Parker Jazz Festival.