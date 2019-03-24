 Soul Jazz | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Soul Jazz

By 48 seconds ago

Jazz Unlimited for March 24, 2019 will be “Soul Jazz.”   The ‘Soul Jazz” style of jazz grew out of hard bop as an alternative to the hard turn to the avant-garde that jazz was undergoing in the late 1950’s.  We will hear music by Gene Harris, Akiko Tsuruga, Les McCann, Hank Crawford and Jimmy McGriff, Junior Mance, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Johnny O’Neal, Johnny Griffin and the Big Soul Band, Sonny Stitt, Eddie Harris, Oliver Nelson with Jimmy Smith, Horace Silver, Richard “Groove” Holmes, Ramsey Lewis, Jack McDuff and Cannonball Adderley.  Please make your contribution to St. Louis Public Radio during out Spring Member Campaign.  Keep jazz alive in St. Louis.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is a video of Dr. Lonnie Smith (organ & MIDI cane) Johnathan Kreisberg (g) and Johnathan Blake (d) at the 2015 Charlie Parker Jazz Festival.

Tags: 
Gene Harris
Les McCann
Eddie Harris
Cannonball Adderley
Jimmy Smith

Related Content

Gospel Piano, Tributes to Jean Kittrell and Aretha Franklin Plus New Music

By Aug 26, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, August 19, 2018 will be “Gospel Piano, Tributes to Jean Kittrell and Aretha Franklin Plus New Music.”  This week’s Jazz Unlimited show will be in three parts.  The Keys and Strings Hour will feature gospel piano with Ramsey Lewis, Les McCann, Hank Jones, Bobby Timmons, Mildred Falls with Mahalia Jackson, Gene Harris, and Johnny O’Neal in the first hour.  We will play tributes to the Jean Kittrell, who died at age 90 on October 14 and Aretha Franklin, who died at age 76 on August 16 in the second hour.  The third hour presents New Music by the Mik

The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music

By Jul 22, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for July 22, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour and New Music.”  Boogie Woogie and blues piano music will be heard in the first hour with Count Basie, Leroy Carr, our own Ralph Sutton playing a duet with Jay McShann, Pete Johnson, Albert Ammons and Meade “Lux” Lewis, Otis Spann, Gene Harris and Dave Burrell.  New music in the last two hours will feature selections from the Mosaic Set, “The Savory Collection 1935-1940,” a newly discovered 1963 John Coltrane recording session, the Charles Pillow Large Ensemble playing music from Miles Davis’ electric period, Chica

The Turrentine Brothers

By Aug 5, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for August 5, 2018 will be “The Turrentine Brothers.”  The Turrentine brothers, saxophonist Stanley and trumpeter Tommy were born in Pittsburgh.  They were associated mainly with the Hard Bop/Soul Jazz styles of the fifties and sixties, but Stanley had a hit recording, “Sugar,” in the 1970’s while Tommy recorded with Sun Ra in 1989.  We will their music with their own groups, the George Hudson Orchestra, Ray Brown, Gene Harris, Horace Silver, Jimmy Smith, Branford Marsalis & Kurt Elling, Ernie Wilkins, Freddie Hubbard, Les McCann, Max Roach & Abbey Lincoln, R

The Career Of Gene Harris

By Mar 4, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for March 4, 2018 will be “The Career of Gene Harris.”  Pianist Gene Harris had two careers.  The first was from 1966 to 1976 with “The Three Sounds,” which was followed by semi-retirement in Boise, Idaho.  Ray Brown rediscovered him in 1983.  His joyous career continued until his heath in 2000.

Keys And Strings Hour + New Music

By Jan 28, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 28, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.”  The “Keys and Strings Hour” will visit the Maybeck Recital Hall for piano solos by Jaki Byard, Gene Harris, Monty Alexander, our own John Hicks and James Williams.  In addition, there will be duets between Ralph Sutton & Dick Hyman, Roger Kellaway & Red Mitchell  and Dave McKenna & Grey Sargent.  We will also hear new music from our own St.

Jam Sessions

By Jun 14, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The June 15 Jazz Unlimited show will be “Jam Sessions.”  Jam sessions have been going on since the music started.  They can be contests where individual players test themselves against other players.  They can be situations in which an instrumentalist can try out new ideas and techniques.  They can be auditions for jobs with a certain bandleader and they can be situations where the musicians are having fun and experiencing higher-level communication than just talking.  Jam session records belong to a subset of jazz recordings.

An Interview With Marty Ehrlich And A Tribute To Cedar Walton

By Sep 29, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, September 29 will be "An Interview With Marty Ehrlich and a Tribute to Cedar Walton.”  University City High School graduate, reed man Marty Ehrlich visits Jazz Unlimited to discuss his career, an open forum at the Regional Arts Commission on Thursday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The Career Of Bassist Leroy Vinnegar

By Jul 6, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The Jazz Unlimited show for Sunday, July 7 will feature music from “The Career of Bassist Leroy Vinnegar.”  Leroy Vinnegar was born in Indianapolis in 1928.  He made it to Los Angeles in 1954 and became a fixture on the scene there, working as both a performing artist and a studio musician, playing on over 600 recordings.  Vinnegar was know for his big sound and walking bass lines interspersed with “double stops” to provide grace notes and rhythmic interest.  During his career he was heard most notably with Shelly Manne, Andre Previn, les McCann, Teddy Edwards, Harold Land and his hometown

Remembering Randy Weston

By Oct 7, 2018
Dennis Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for October 7, 2018 will be “Remembering Randy Weston.”  Pianist Randy Weston, famous for blending African rhythms and sensibility in his work died on September 1 at the age of 92.  We will remember him with his performances as a leader, with his sideman work and with his compositions.  Weston himself, Eric Dolphy, Booker Ervin, Abbey Lincoln, Stanley Turrentine, Cannonball Adderley, George Shearing, Kenny Burrell, Horace Parlan, Roy Brooks and Charles Mingus will perform music on this show.

Grammy Winners In My Collection-Part 1

By Apr 1, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 1, 2018 will be “Grammy Winners in My Collection-Part 1.”  In it’s early days, the jazz Grammy Awards were not awarded for great music, but by the popularity of the musicians and the Hollywood-Centric voters.  Great music began to creep in by the late 1960’s.  We will play selections from the 80 Grammy winning jazz recordings in my collection from 1959 to the present.  In all of the Jazz Grammys, there is no Miles Davis’s “Kind of Blue,” John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out,” not one Blue Note label or Prestige label 1960’s jazz classi

The Music of John Lewis

By Oct 1, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for October 1, 2017 will be “The Music of John Lewis.”  Best known as the pianist and music director of the Modern Jazz Quartet, John Lewis was involved in much more.  During his over 50 year career, he played with Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, and was involved in the development of Third Stream music, a classical jazz hybrid.  We will hear him with the Modern Jazz Quartet, the Miles Davis “Birth of the Cool Band,” The Dizzy Gillespie Big Band and small groups, the American Jazz Orchestra, Clifford Brown and J.J.

The Career of Wynton Kelly

By Jun 18, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sundan, June 18, 2017 will be  “The Career of Wynton Kelly.”  Pianist Wynton Kelly graced many live and studio sessions with his clean, lively lines.  He was best known as an accompanist, pushing the music of Art Pepper, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Wes Montgomery, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Hank Mobley, Joe Henderson, Art Blakey, Milt Jackson, Billie Holiday, Dinah Washington and Abbey Lincoln to new heights.  In addition, we will hear one of his compositions played by a group with seven tubas and a rhythm section.

New Year's Eve and Its Aftermath

By Dec 31, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, January 1, 2017 will be “New Year’s Eve and Its Aftermath.”  New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration around the world and intoxicants are used very liberally.  New Year’s Day finds more of the population than usual suffering the effects of over-indulgence.  Music appropriate to this thought will be presented by the following artists: Billie Holiday, Woody Herman, Johnny Hodges, Erroll Garner, Joe Henderson & the Wynton Kelly Trio, Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, “Groove” Holmes & Gene Ammons, Gene Harris, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Dinah W