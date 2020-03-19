 St. Louis-Area Clergy Contemplate How To Connect With Parishioners As Coronavirus Closes In | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis-Area Clergy Contemplate How To Connect With Parishioners As Coronavirus Closes In

By 17 hours ago

The St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition met Thursday with Mayor Lyda Krewson at St. James AME Church to ensure the city does not overlook its most vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to discuss the social and spiritual impact that social distancing has on churches.

Krewson advised a group of about 10 clergymen that their churches should adhere to the 10-person-or-fewer rule for gatherings — which the city announced on Tuesday — while conducting services, because there are confirmed cases of the virus in the city as well as in St. Louis County. Others may have COVID-19 and unintentionally pass it on.

The new rules that limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people are causing churches to find ways to meet spiritual needs while keeping the coronavirus at bay.
Credit File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

“We know the church is a community, the church is a social activity, the church is a place where you get a lot of information, [but it’s] for your own health,” Krewson said.

There were also over 300 clergymen participating in the conference via phone. Some asked Krewson her thoughts on ways they could worship with 10 or fewer people. She suggested setting up live streaming for services, having conference calls with worshippers or providing one-on-one home visits.

“But if we do these serious things now, we will prevent so many people from getting sick,” the mayor said. 

One pastor asked if having services in several parts of the building would meet the social distancing rules; she stated it would, but it is not suggested. 

Some clergy voiced concerns about not being able to make their church mortgage payments for the month. When St. Louis County Executive Sam Page joined the conference — via phone — he assured the clergy that there would be no foreclosures during this time. 

As clergy members spoke about the parishioners' concerns regarding limited access to testing, Krewson said that she has heard the rumor that African Americans feel that they are immune to contracting coronavirus.

“There is absolutely no sense to that. Everybody is the same in this,” Krewson said. “So, don’t let your parishioners believe that.”

The Rev. Darryl Gray, the coalition’s political adviser, said church members should see the new restrictions in place starting this weekend. 

Gray said members of the clergy and their staffs are already planning creative ways to interact with their members during the upcoming weeks. 

Some mentioned after the meeting that they will allow pastors to relay the message to visitors in church parking lots while listening from their cars. 

“I think we're also finding that adapting is not as hard as we thought it would be, and it takes one or two examples to show others,” Gray said.

Church pastors also expressed concern about making sure their parishioners were not missing out on spiritual and mental guidance that each place of worship offers. Some said that without the churches' presence' alcoholism, drug abuse, mental illnesses and domestic violence will increase.

“We are going to have to do what the black church has already done: make it work for our people,” said Gray, who is associate minister of Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church. “That’s been our commitment from the beginning of the black church’s existence, and that will not stop because of this crisis.”

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Follow Andrea Henderson on Twitter: @drebjournalist

Send comments and questions about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition
St. James African Methodist Episcipal Church
Lyda Krewson
Sam Page
COVID-19
coronavirus

Related Content

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff Mar 19, 2020
A 20-year-old St. Louis County woman who recently returned home from studying in Italy is presumed to be the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease spread by the new coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

12:15 p.m. Friday, March 20

Missouri will not boot people off Medicaid until the end of the federal emergency declaration in response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is relaxing rules for those covered by the state health insurance program for poor families and people with disabilities. Adult Medicaid recipients who test positive for COVID-19 will have their benefits extended for three months.

St. Louis Black Churches Consider Ways To Keep Congregants Safe In Midst Of Coronavirus

By Mar 18, 2020
In 2015, New Northside Missionary Baptist Church in Jennings installed security cameras and contracted armed security guards. Jan. 12, 2020
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Black churches in the St. Louis region are grappling with whether to hold church services this Sunday as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow. Some have already shifted to online streaming options.

The decision could be made clearer Thursday, when St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page are set to meet with the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition to discuss coronavirus at 11 a.m.

But for Andre Alexander, pastor of the Tabernacle in north St. Louis, the decision to halt in-person services has already been made. Sunday was the last day his church had regular services, and it came with a list of restrictions. 