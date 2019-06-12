St. Louis Blues Win Stanley Cup At Last

For the first time in their 52-year history, the St. Louis Blues have hoisted the Stanley Cup.

The Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 Wednesday night to secure their first-ever National Hockey League championship. When the final buzzer sounded, fans in St. Louis and elsewhere erupted in a long-awaited celebration, as the Blues mobbed their goaltender on the ice in Boston.

The Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly scored the first goal of the night and was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the Stanley Cup playoffs’ Most Valuable Player. He is the second Blue to be named playoff MVP — goalie Glenn Hall won the award in 1968, even though the Blues lost the Cup that year to the Montreal Canadiens.

Alex Pietrangelo, Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford also scored goals for the Blues in the Game 7 contest. It was the 17th time in league history that the championship series went to seven games.

The win capped a historic season for the Blues, who were playing in their first Stanley Cup Final since 1970. It was the Bruins who beat the Blues that year, on a famous overtime goal in Boston by Bobby Orr.

The Blues are the first team since the NHL expanded to 12 teams in 1967 to win the Stanley Cup after being last in the standings at least a third of the way through the season. The comeback was due in part to a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that lasted from Jan. 23 to Feb. 19. Rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington also set several team and league records.

The city of St. Louis plans to honor the NHL champions with a parade on Saturday.

