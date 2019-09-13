 St. Louis Board Of Aldermen Reject Vote On Residency Requirement | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Board Of Aldermen Reject Vote On Residency Requirement

St. Louis aldermen have voted against asking residents to lift a requirement that city employees live in the city.

Friday’s vote was the latest setback for Alderwoman Carol Howard, D-14th Ward. She has tried since last year to change the city charter and allow most employees to live where they would like. Elected officials and appointed department heads would still have a residency requirement.

St. Louis aldermen voted on Friday not to put a measure removing the residency requirement for city workers on the November 2020 ballot.
“It’s about the carpenters, it’s about the workmen, it’s about the building inspectors, it’s about people working in the city,” Howard said. “When they have to make a commitment to move into the city within 90 days, many people back off and say, 'Never mind, I don’t want the job.'”

Howard and other supporters painted the change as a way to ease the city’s hiring crunch not only in the police department but other departments as well. But opponents like Alderman Brandon Bosley, D-3rd Ward, placed the blame for unfilled jobs on the city’s hiring practices.

“I have folks that I have worked with try to get jobs within the city of St. Louis, and they’re continually waiting, interview after interview. And it’s not that they’re not qualified. We don’t want to hire people in this city,” he said.

The proposal had narrowly received first-round approval in July, but several aldermen, including Shane Cohn, D-25th Ward, flipped their votes. Cohn wanted a few changes, including lifting the requirement for new hires only, and an annual report from the personnel department on its hiring practices.

Cohn also questioned the urgency of acting in October, when Howard’s bill set the election more than a year later, in November of next year. She has pledged to bring the issue up again.

Other bills of note

Board President Lewis Reed on Friday introduced legislation he says will improve public safety in the city.

By law, the city must put half of any leftover money into its capital fund. Budget officials say they like to put any remaining amount into reserves. But Reed has proposed spending $3.5 million on body cameras and the remaining $8 million on a violence-prevention program called Cure Violence.

Reed is also pushing for legislation that would require licensed gun dealers located in the city to let the police know if someone who attempted to purchase a firearm failed a background check. The legislation does not apply to dealers elsewhere in Missouri. It would also do nothing to keep an individual from acquiring a gun via other means, and does not impact guns that are stolen from vehicles, gun dealers or other locations.

And it appears that developer Paul McKee is attempting to restart a failed urgent care center in his Northside Regeneration footprint, which covers 1,200 acres, mostly in the city’s 5th Ward. The ward’s alderwoman, Tammika Hubbard, has a bill setting new deadlines for the project, which was supposed to be finished by December. The project lost its building permits earlier this year.

City officials said they had not seen the new agreement. They had previously moved to cut all ties with McKee, saying he had not lived up to the terms of a $389 million incentive package. 

Related Content

Fight Over Residency Requirement On Tap As St. Louis Aldermen Return From Break

By Sep 12, 2019
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen chambers on July 7, 2017.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis aldermen will spend at least part of Friday debating whether to ask voters to repeal the requirement that most city employees live in the city.

The bill narrowly received first-round approval in July. Its sponsor, Alderwoman Carol Howard, D-14th Ward, delayed a final vote until after the break, to give her time to secure more support.

McKee Urgent Care Builder Asks City To Reinstate Permits

By Mar 26, 2019
File Photo | Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 2 p.m., March 30, with comment from Paul McKee's spokesperson — The design builder for developer Paul McKee's planned urgent care facility has asked the City of St. Louis to reinstate its building permits, according to a press release sent Saturday by a McKee spokesperson.

Delays at the construction site, which the city had marked "abandoned," were caused by the federal government shutdown, which delayed the issuance of tax credits, according to the statement. Design builder KAI plans to resume construction at the site by June, according to the statement.

Original story from March 26: 

A three-bed urgent-care hospital planned by developer Paul McKee has lost its city building permits.

In December, after months of inactivity at the site, the project’s partial walls collapsed. Last month, the city marked the site as “abandoned” after little communication from the contractor, St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald said.

Curious Louis answers: 4 questions about McKee's troubled relationship with St. Louis

By Dec 14, 2018
Paul McKee on March 28, 2018.
File Photo | Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Paul McKee’s $8 billion vision for north St. Louis has been controversial since its announcement in 2009, but a new set of legal battles have plagued the project this year.

Reed proposes nationally known program to reduce violent crime in St. Louis

By Sep 25, 2018
Aldermen President Lewis Reed
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with Reed saying the governor is receptive to the idea.

The president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman says he is working to bring a widely effective anti-violence program to St. Louis.

Lewis Reed announced Tuesday that he had the backing of the NAACP, the business executive group Civic Progress and local clergy for the program previously known as Operation Ceasefire.

All 700 St. Louis County Police Officers Will Wear Body Cameras By Early 2020

By Aug 7, 2019
All 700 officers of the St. Louis County Police Department will be wearing body cameras in early 2020.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County is about to become the largest police department in Missouri to equip all of its officers with body cameras.

“I think this is an example of how we’re forward-looking and how we try to set an example for law enforcement in the state,” Police Chief Jon Belmar said in an interview on Wednesday updating the status of the body camera plans.