St. Louis County Moves To Reduce Gender Pay Gap

  • Lisa Picker of the Women's Foundation of Greater St. Louis speaks at a press conference on Tuesday June 4, 2019, with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is seeking to close a pay gap within county government between men and women.

And the Democratic official believes omitting one question could make a difference toward gender salary equity.

Page signed an executive order Tuesday that requires the director of administration and the director of division personnel to remove “from county employment applications inquiries regarding salary information, including wages, benefits, and other compensation for current and prior non-county employment.”

The hope of this move, Page said, is to reduce the pay gap between male and female employees within county government.

“By asking prospective employees their current or past salary, an employer can unintentionally lock an employee into a existing pay disparity,” Page said. “And that has to end.”

Page is also putting together a group of department directors to look into how the county could implement things like paid family leave, child care and a minimum wage hike for county employees.

He acknowledged that some of these ideas will cost the county money, and added that there will have to be consultation with the St. Louis County Council.

“I think all good policy questions are limited in their scope by the financial impact,” Page said. “That’s what our budget is all about. Our budget is our priorities and a statement of our values. And we’re going to try and understand what that means for St. Louis County.”

Among the people who joined Page at the signing press was Lisa Picker, executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis, who said the county “is taking a leadership role in our region for workplace equity and inclusion.”

“We hope that other employers will be inspired by your initiative to take similar action to support working women and families,” Picker said.

Page wants a report from the working group by Sept. 1.

