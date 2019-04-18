 St. Louis County NAACP Endorses City-County Merger | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County NAACP Endorses City-County Merger

  • John Gaskin III, President of the St. Louis County Branch of the NAACP, announces his support for the Better Together proposal on April 18, 2019.
    Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

Better Together’s city-county merger proposal received a significant endorsement from the St. Louis County Branch of the NAACP.

The announcement came Thursday from St. Louis County Branch NAACP President, John Gaskin III. He said he believes the proposal will result in significant social change across the metro area.

“The municipality system in St. Louis County was developed to segregate the region,” Gaskin said. “Municipalities use their police, courts and land use authorities to institutionalize wealth and privilege.”

Gaskin said his support of the Better Together proposal is due in part to the proposed changes to the municipal courts system and its consolidation of police departments. The plan would establish one police department across the St. Louis metro area and would establish a consolidated municipal court system.

“The only way we can be better, is by doing this together,” Gaskin said. “We strongly endorse Better Together’s proposal because it will benefit our region and create a better future.”

While the county branch has made it’s endorsement, representatives from the St. Louis NAACP have yet to make a statement on the proposed merger. Gaskin said he spoke with President Adolphus Pruitt earlier this week. Gaskin said he’s hopeful Pruitt will support the merger proposal.

Unite STL

Gaskin is a consultant for Unite STL. The organization is the political force working to push the city-county merger onto the statewide ballot in November 2020. Gaskin said he will be working on outreach efforts across the state.

Gaskin resigned from his position at the St. Louis Economic Partnership. 

“Better Together was a 501(c)(3) that did a tremendous amount of research and developed a plan,” Executive Director Nancy Rice said. “Unite STL is a Missouri Ethics Commission Committee, a political committee that was formed for the express purpose of advocating for that plan.”

Better Together and Unite STL are two separate entities with two different purposes, Rice said. Better Together is designated as the public education arm of the plan while the later is dedicated towards advocacy.

Black Political Representation

Many critics of the Better Together plan have argued the proposal would significantly limit black representation in the metro area. Gaskin said this plan will provide more opportunities for minority groups.

“We have an opportunity now to participate about what’s going to be at that table and not eating the scraps that are left,” Gaskin said. “We’ve had Charlie Dooley and we’ve had the most historic one of all, Wesley Bell. And so there’s an opportunity for the new leadership team to be quite diverse.”

Dooley is the only African American to have served as St. Louis County Executive. Wesley Bell was elected county prosecutor in 2018.

Under the proposed plan, 33 councilmembers would represent the metro St. Louis area.  Rice said in a previous interview that the council would allow for caucuses.

