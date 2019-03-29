 St. Louis County Voters To Decide Whether To Give The Council Its Own Attorney | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Voters To Decide Whether To Give The Council Its Own Attorney

By 15 seconds ago
  • Members of the St. Louis County Council meet on March 28, 2019, to discuss whether outside attorneys should be brought in to respond to a federal subpoena.
    Members of the St. Louis County Council meet on March 28, 2019, to discuss whether outside attorneys should be brought in to respond to a federal subpoena.
    Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County residents will vote Tuesday once again on whether to give the county council its own an attorney, an outgrowth of a longstanding fight between council members and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

But detractors of the idea don’t believe it will actually change much, since the council’s attorney would still report to a county executive appointee.

Council members placed a charter amendment on the April 2 ballot effectively splitting the county counselor’s office into three divisions. Attorneys would represent the executive, legislative and judicial branches of county government.

For months, council members have had a tense relationship with St. Louis County Counselor Peter Krane. They contend it’s a conflict of interest for the council to have an attorney that the county executive appoints when the two branches often have differing ideas about governance.

The council placed a charter amendment on the ballot last year allowing the council to have its own attorney, but voters narrowly defeated the measure.

Proponents of this charter amendment hope it will settle the dispute. Councilman Sam Page, D-Creve Coeur, said earlier this year that the amendment would “clarify the question of who the client is.

“There’s a concept in, in the provision of legal services, that a wall is built and a duty exists to the client,” said Page during a meeting earlier this year. “And the issue we currently have is the question of who the client is.”

But some of Page’s colleagues believe this proposal has a fatal flaw: Even if there’s a dedicated attorney for the council, that person would still report to the county executive-appointed county counselor.

“Who will give him his pay raises? Who will give that counselor evaluations?” said Councilman Tim Fitch, R-St. Louis County. “It’s still the county counselor appointed by the county executive. So in other words, it does nothing.”  

Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-South St. Louis County, agreed with those sentiments, even though he voted to put the charter amendment up for a vote.

“The council still needs independent advice from its own counsel,” Trakas said. “And like it or not, whoever is assigned to the council still works under the county counselor who is by the charter appointed and serves at the pleasure of the county executive.”

The vote comes as a charter commission is examining whether to change the county’s governing document. That 14-member panel has up to two years to complete its work.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Sam Page
St. Louis County Council
Ernie Trakas
Tim Fitch
Peter Krane
2019 St. Louis Elections
Top Stories

Related Content

Federal Subpoena Issued Looking Into Stenger’s Administration

By Mar 24, 2019
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger (left) and Sam Page (right) attend a county council meeting. A new resolution calls on the prosecuting attorney to look into if Stenger violated county charter.
File photo | Andy Field | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 2:20 on Monday with news of St. Louis Economic Development Partnership subpoena.

A federal subpoena was issued last week seeking information about St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s administration.

One particular focus was how Stenger’s administration issued contracts, which has been a source of contention for months between the Democratic chief executive and the council.

County Council Declines To Hire Special Counsel In Stenger Subpoena

By 12 hours ago
St. Louis County Council members listen as Deputy County Counselor Micki Wochner, right, responds to questions about a federal subpoena issued to the county last week.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The first St. Louis County Council meeting since news of a federal subpoena of County Executive Steve Stenger broke featured an agreement that no outside counsel was needed to respond to the request.  

But despite that decision, the meeting became testy when council members wondered why they couldn’t see the subpoena that has shaken up Stenger’s administration.

5 Election Takeaways — And What They Mean For The Future Of St. Louis Politics

By & Mar 6, 2019
St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed declares victory on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after defeating three other candidates for re-election.
David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed’s narrow victory on Tuesday required some unusual political coalitions and allies to come together.

Reed bested state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed and Alderwoman Megan Green in easily the toughest re-election bid since he captured the presidency of the Board of Aldermen in 2007. It came after years of political toil for the Democratic official, featuring two unsuccessful bids for mayor and high-profile fights over some contentious issues.

Michael Brown's Mother, Lezley McSpadden, In 3-Way Race For Ferguson City Council

By & Mar 28, 2019
Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, stands near the memorial to her son on August 10, 2018 to announce that she will run for Ferguson City Council. Aug. 10, 2018
File photo I Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Nearly five years after Michael Brown’s death sparked protests and a movement over police treatment of African-Americans, his mother, Lezley McSpadden, is running for a Ferguson city council seat in the southern part of town where her son died.

“I hope that people will see that I’m still standing after all that I’ve been through,” McSpadden said. “And I’m still fighting. And I will always be a voice for Michael Brown and all of our other black and brown children who are being mistreated and who have been up against police brutality.”