St. Louis Inmates To Receive Hepatitis A Vaccines Amid National Outbreak

By 1 hour ago
  • The majority of people housed at the Medium Security Institution in St. Louis do not have air conditioning. (July 19, 2017)
    Health and corrections officials in St. Louis will give the hepatitis A vaccine to about 800 inmates at the city's jails, including the Medium Security Institution.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Department of Health and Division of Corrections are vaccinating 800 people at the city’s two jails to prevent a national hepatitis A outbreak from spreading among inmates.

Since 2016, more than 22,000 people have caught the highly contagious liver virus, which can cause nausea and jaundice and require long periods of hospitalization. Inmates are among the most at risk of contracting the disease, St. Louis Health Department Director Fred Echols said.

“This project at the correctional facilities is truly a preventative measure that we’re implementing to try and protect the population," Echols said. 

While 378 cases of hepatitis A have been reported in Missouri since September 2017, there has only been one case in St. Louis, and no cases reported inside the downtown City Justice Center or the Medium Security Institution, commonly called the Workhouse.

Former inmates and legal advocates have in the past accused the Workhouse of unsanitary and unhealthy conditions. The vaccination project is not in response to any problems at either facility, Echols said.

Hepatitis A is spread through ingesting contagious peoples’ fecal matter. People usually catch the virus when they’re living in unclean conditions, and it’s more commonly found in homeless or transient people, intravenous drug users, or people who live in crowded conditions. Inmates are also among those most at risk of the virus, Echols said.

“You have people in close proximity the likelihood one person becomes infected, the likelihood of transmission is greater than if they were out in the general public,” he said.

Vaccinating inmates also protects jail employees and visitors, he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided the vaccines to the city’s health department. Echols estimates that the 800 immunizations will be enough to cover all people eligible to receive them. Certain inmates, such as those who work with food, already have been immunized. There are about 1,000 housed at both the city’s jails.

The mass vaccination project is planned as a one-time event, but it’s possible the jails might need more immunizations in the future, Echols said. 

Unlike federal prisons, populations of city jails are in flux, with people moving in and out constantly, he said. More people needing the vaccine could flow into the jails.

City corrections and health officials will give inmates released after a single dose the second required dose of the two-step vaccine, he said. 

'How Am I Gonna Handle Tomorrow?': Missouri Jail Officers At Risk Of PTSD

By May 5, 2019
Tonya Harry, the chief of security at the Medium Security Institution in St. Louis photographed on May 1, 2019.
Shahla Farzan | St. Louis Public Radio

Tonya Harry had been working as a correctional officer for about a year when she had one of the most traumatic experiences of her life.

During her shift at the Medium Security Institution in St. Louis — also known as the Workhouse — she discovered an inmate who had died by suicide.

“Sometimes I still think about it,” said Harry, who serves as the jail’s chief of security more than 20 years later.

A recent St. Louis University survey of about 300 jail officers in Missouri found more than half reported symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Appeals court upholds class action status for thousands of Missouri inmates with hepatitis

By Dec 6, 2018
Thomas Hawk | Flickr

Updated at 4:35 p.m. with comments from the ACLU — A U.S. appeals court has upheld a federal judge’s decision to include thousands of Missouri Department of Corrections inmates with hepatitis C in a class-action lawsuit that could change how the disease is treated inside the state’s prisons.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the MacArthur Justice Center sued the state on behalf of three inmates with the virus in 2016. The plaintiffs allege that the state didn’t treat their condition properly or quickly enough and only gave treatment to the people with the most serious symptoms. Those actions, they argue, violate the U.S Constitution and constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

Inside the Workhouse: Conditions, treatment and time served remain under scrutiny

By Ashley Lisenby Mar 26, 2018
St. Louis Public Radio and other local news outlets took a guided tour of the Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse, in March 2018.
Ashley Lisenby | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis public safety officials want city residents to know people jailed at the St. Louis Medium Security Institution are treated humanely despite allegations to the contrary.

In March, the mayor’s spokesman invited reporters to tour the jail — commonly known as the Workhouse — after weeks of requests for access from local press. A pending lawsuit against the jail by ArchCity Defenders alleges inhumane conditions, including poor ventilation, rodent and insect infestation and problems with black mold.

Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards and Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass fended off the claims in the lawsuit.