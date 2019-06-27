 St. Louis Public Radio Hires Sarah Fenske As New Host Of St. Louis On The Air | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio Hires Sarah Fenske As New Host Of St. Louis On The Air

By 1 hour ago
  • Sarah Fenske on Thursday was named as the new host for St. Louis Public Radio's daily talk show St. Louis on the Air. June 27, 2019
    Sarah Fenske on Thursday was named as the new host for St. Louis Public Radio's daily talk show St. Louis on the Air.
    St. Louis Public Radio

A respected St. Louis journalist will join St. Louis Public Radio soon as host of its signature talk show.

Sarah Fenske brings more than two decades of experience as a reporter and editor, most recently as editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She will begin working at the station on July 15 and begin hosting St. Louis on the Air by early August.

Fenske will serve as a host and producer and plans to hold thoughtful conversations with guests about news, arts and ideas. She replaces longtime host Don Marsh, who abruptly resigned in March after his managers challenged him on at least three occasions about his comments regarding women.

"I feel really humbled. I honestly can't believe they chose me. And I know I'm going to have a very steep learning curve," Fenske said Thursday. "And I'm excited about that. I don't think it's necessarily good to stay in the same place too long and I think it's time for me to learn something new. Some of the best reporting in the city right now is coming out of your newsroom and it's just exciting to me to be a part of that."

Fenske said she respects Marsh, an admired news veteran whose resignation shocked many in the St. Louis region. She said she found the circumstances of his departure disappointing.

"I think the station wanted to have what sounds like to me like a pretty reasonable conversation with him and it's unfortunate he was not on board with having that conversation," she said. "Having been a woman in journalism for 20 years and covering a lot of men I've certainly dealt with some of these situations myself and you can't help but bring a sensitivity to it when you've been on the other side of it."

A native of Cleveland, Fenske brings strong knowledge of the St. Louis region to the program and has a great understanding of what is important to its residents, Executive Producer Alex Heuer said.

“We conducted a nationwide search to find a permanent host of the program and Sarah Fenske was in our backyard,” Heuer said. “She's an excellent journalist and sounds great."

The St. Louis Public Radio newsroom and St. Louis on the Air are in different departments and are not managed by the same leaders.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
St. Louis on the Air
Sarah Fenske
Riverfront Times
Top Stories
Don Marsh

Related Content

Don Marsh's Resignation Followed Remarks About Women That Troubled Coworkers

By Apr 12, 2019
Don Marsh resigned suddenly last month from his longtime postition as host of St. Louis on the Air.
File photo | David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Don Marsh, the longtime host of St. Louis Public Radio's talk show, resigned after his managers challenged him on at least three occasions about his comments regarding women.

Marsh acknowledges that he has said things that others consider inappropriate, but he doesn't think he has done anything improper.

The veteran journalist’s departure has caused a stir in St. Louis, where many listeners of St. Louis on the Air have expressed outrage that the station did not try to keep him, and Marsh said he is the victim of an overly sensitive staff. The episode points to the changing standards in an evolving workplace.

Many Questions Surround Don Marsh’s Resignation From St. Louis Public Radio

By Apr 1, 2019
Don Marsh has worked as a journalist for 58 years in print, radio and television.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

The abrupt resignation of longtime St. Louis Public Radio talk-show host Don Marsh last week has left many in the region with unanswered questions.

On Friday, the station announced that Marsh, who has hosted the St. Louis on the Air talk show for 13 years, was stepping down. Station leaders have not explained the events that led to Marsh’s departure. But former KSDK news anchor Karen Foss, who appeared on the talk show a day before he resigned, wrote in a Facebook post that she heard Marsh was rebuked by radio-station management in a meeting, after he commented on her appearance. But station leaders say they had no issue with Marsh's comment.