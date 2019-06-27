St. Louis Public Radio Hires Sarah Fenske As New Host Of St. Louis On The Air

A respected St. Louis journalist will join St. Louis Public Radio soon as host of its signature talk show.

Sarah Fenske brings more than two decades of experience as a reporter and editor, most recently as editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She will begin working at the station on July 15 and begin hosting St. Louis on the Air by early August.

Fenske will serve as a host and producer and plans to hold thoughtful conversations with guests about news, arts and ideas. She replaces longtime host Don Marsh, who abruptly resigned in March after his managers challenged him on at least three occasions about his comments regarding women.

"I feel really humbled. I honestly can't believe they chose me. And I know I'm going to have a very steep learning curve," Fenske said Thursday. "And I'm excited about that. I don't think it's necessarily good to stay in the same place too long and I think it's time for me to learn something new. Some of the best reporting in the city right now is coming out of your newsroom and it's just exciting to me to be a part of that."

Fenske said she respects Marsh, an admired news veteran whose resignation shocked many in the St. Louis region. She said she found the circumstances of his departure disappointing.

"I think the station wanted to have what sounds like to me like a pretty reasonable conversation with him and it's unfortunate he was not on board with having that conversation," she said. "Having been a woman in journalism for 20 years and covering a lot of men I've certainly dealt with some of these situations myself and you can't help but bring a sensitivity to it when you've been on the other side of it."

A native of Cleveland, Fenske brings strong knowledge of the St. Louis region to the program and has a great understanding of what is important to its residents, Executive Producer Alex Heuer said.

“We conducted a nationwide search to find a permanent host of the program and Sarah Fenske was in our backyard,” Heuer said. “She's an excellent journalist and sounds great."

The St. Louis Public Radio newsroom and St. Louis on the Air are in different departments and are not managed by the same leaders.

