St. Louis Public Radio Presents 2019 Grand Center Theatre Crawl

St. Louis Public Radio presents the seventh annual Grand Center Theatre Crawl June 28-29. Experience the best of the St. Louis theatre scene with free access to performances in and around Grand Center by 26 local theatre companies.

This event is free open to the public. Performances are 15 minutes long, starting every hour and half hour. Audience members will rotate through 19 different venues and each session will include family-friendly performances.

Grand Center Theatre Crawl draws a variety of people for its vibrant atmosphere. In 2018, visitors represented 112 zip codes and 13 states. There’s sure to be something for everyone with a mix of musical numbers, select scene performances and improv. Transportation between venues is provided by Paraquad. A program also grants participants access to food specials at certain restaurants located around Grand Center.

This two-day pop-up experience provides visitors with a slice of local theatre and a chance to get to know the groups shaping St. Louis’ arts scene. For more information and registration, visit stlpublicradio.org.