St. Louis Public Radio Presents “The Talk: What Our Children Need To Hear”

Parents are set to discuss the often difficult conversations they have with their children at “The Talk: What Our Children Need To Hear” presented by St. Louis Public Radio and the Women's Group on Race Relations at the Missouri History Museum July 9.

A group of parents will sit on a panel to explain the variety of conversations they have with their kids spanning race, gender, ethnicity and background. Panel members will also discuss “the talk” they received as children, how conversations change over time and the importance of understanding what other parents tell their kids.

This free event is open to the public. After the panel discussion, audience members will have the opportunity to share their own stories and ask questions.

In the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter era, these conversations are ubiquitous and evolving. At this event, parents will help one another learn strategies on how to approach the situation and develop a better understanding of other approaches.

This event is also sponsored by the Women’s Group on Race Relations. They strive to improve race relations in St. Louis by bringing women together for thoughtful discussions. For more information on the event, visit www.mohistory.org.