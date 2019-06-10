St. Louis Public Radio Wins 4 Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards

St. Louis Public Radio was honored by the Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) at its annual Awards Banquet at the Branson Hilton Convention Center on June 8. These awards are given out to Missouri’s best radio and TV stations, STLPR being one of them. The station received two first place awards and two certificates of merit for the following work:

First place awards:

Certificate of merit recipients:

Executive Editor Shula Neuman reflected on the hard work of the team. "I'm very proud of the effort that went into this work. These stories reflect exactly what we strive to do here: Investigate when something doesn't seem right; explain and contextualize complex situations; and capture St. Louis' unique culture with affection and whimsy."

Digital reporter Kae Petrin spoke about their coverage on the Northside Regeneration project which won a first place award. “This story took a lot of time and effort — including visiting more than 150 separate addresses to document how they’ve decayed, instead of having been rehabilitated as promised. I think it’s important that St. Louisans hear from the people who live with the trouble the abandoned properties bring to nearby communities. I’m honored that my work reporting these stories has received this award. Brent Jones’ web development for the story also brought the reporting to life.”

The awards ceremony was part of the MBA’s annual convention that also featured speakers and its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. According to the MBA’s website, their mission is to promote “the success and prosperity of Missouri’s Broadcasters and the survival of the broadcasting industry.”