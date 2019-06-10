 St. Louis Public Radio Wins 4 Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio Wins 4 Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards

By Ali Randazzo 9 minutes ago
  • A screenshot from
    A screenshot from "Promises Not Kept" which won first place for Convergent Media.
    St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio was honored by the Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) at its annual Awards Banquet at the Branson Hilton Convention Center on June 8. These awards are given out to Missouri’s best radio and TV stations, STLPR being one of them. The station received two first place awards and two certificates of merit for the following work:

First place awards:

Certificate of merit recipients:

Executive Editor Shula Neuman reflected on the hard work of the team. "I'm very proud of the effort that went into this work. These stories reflect exactly what we strive to do here: Investigate when something doesn't seem right; explain and contextualize complex situations; and capture St. Louis' unique culture with affection and whimsy."

Digital reporter Kae Petrin spoke about their coverage on the Northside Regeneration project which won a first place award. “This story took a lot of time and effort — including visiting more than 150 separate addresses to document how they’ve decayed, instead of having been rehabilitated as promised. I think it’s important that St. Louisans hear from the people who live with the trouble the abandoned properties bring to nearby communities. I’m honored that my work reporting these stories has received this award. Brent Jones’ web development for the story also brought the reporting to life.”

The awards ceremony was part of the MBA’s annual convention that also featured speakers and its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. According to the MBA’s website, their mission is to promote “the success and prosperity of Missouri’s Broadcasters and the survival of the broadcasting industry.”

Tags: 
Inside St. Louis Public Radio

Related Content

Once promised for rehab, vacant buildings owned by developer Paul McKee now scar city’s north side

By Dec 31, 2018
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Tracey Edwards tells her kids not to walk near the two buildings at the end of her street.

The old corner store and the home just two lots down have stood empty, with windows and doors unlocked, for all nine years that Edwards has lived in her north St. Louis neighborhood. The buildings are an eyesore and have drawn drug activity and illegal dumping to an otherwise tidy street, the 52-year-old said.

“It’s a bad thing that corrupts the beauty of this little area,” Edwards said.

Greitens resigns as governor of Missouri

By , , & May 29, 2018
ONE TIME USE ONLY - DO NOT USE AS A FILE PHOTO
Robert Cohen | St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who once aspired for national office, has announced he will resign after months of swirling controversy surrounding an extramarital affair and subsequent investigations about his campaign finances.

Greitens said Tuesday afternoon from his office in Jefferson City that he will step down at 5 p.m. on Friday. The move will elevate Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, a former Republican state lawmaker, to the governor’s office.

"I came to office to fight for the people of Missouri, to fight for the forgotten," Greitens said. "I love Missouri. And I love our people. That love remains."

‘Dust bowl’ created by NGA project demolition blamed for sickening kids, teachers

By May 14, 2018
Parents and staff blame illnesses inside the Gateway school complex on debris brought over from the site of the planned National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters. The piles tower over a fence next to the school. May 6, 2018.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Isaiah Carson was happy and healthy on an early April afternoon as he worked on spelling with his dad at the family’s kitchen table.

That wasn’t the case a few months earlier when he started having trouble breathing. He was wheezing and had a shallow cough.

Isaiah, who’s 5, would lie in bed with his parents at night, unable to sleep. His father, Michael Carson, felt helpless. “He scared me to death,” Carson said.

‘Herre’ And ‘Thurr’: How St. Louisans Celebrate Identity And Accents On 314 Day

By Mar 14, 2018
Kelsey Thomas started the #314DayAccentChallenge to celebrate and highlight the St. Louis accent. 2018.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Kelsey Thomas celebrates 314 Day the way many St. Louisans do: she puts on a Cardinals shirt and orders some Imo’s Pizza. If she’s feeling nostalgic, she’ll tune in to Hot 104.1.

But a few years ago, she started a new tradition for March 14. To show off her city’s accent, she curated a list of words that end with an “R” sound — chair, hair, millionaire — and posted them on Twitter with the hashtag #314DayAccentChallenge. The words highlight a unique feature of a local accent that has been celebrated by St. Louis rappers and studied by linguists.