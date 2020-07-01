 St. Louis, St. Louis County To Require Masks In Public Spaces To Limit Coronavirus | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis, St. Louis County To Require Masks In Public Spaces To Limit Coronavirus

By 53 minutes ago

This is a developing story that will be updated

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson wears a mask during a visit to an Affinia Healthcare COVID-19 mobile test site in north St. Louis in late April.
Credit Bill Greenblatt | UPI

St. Louis and St. Louis County will require people to wear face masks when in public to protect people from the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said.

The order, to be made this afternoon, will be aimed at preventing the virus from spreading.

Public officials have encouraged people to wear masks but until now have not required people to wear them. Scientists say masks keep people from spreading the virus and that will be more important as restaurants and other businesses welcome customers after weeks of being closed.

Research has shown that face masks, including non-medical grade ones made of cloth, can prevent people from spreading the droplets that carry the virus. Even people who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19 can spread the virus, according to recent scientific studies.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page have encouraged using face masks but until now haven’t required their use.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus
Sam Page
Lyda Krewson
protective masks
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis Hospitals Allow Visitors After Months Of Coronavirus Restrictions

By 20 hours ago
Signs at the Barnes-Jewish Center for Advanced Medicine alert patients to disclose if they think they may have symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
File | Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

Hospitals in St. Louis are again allowing people to visit patients after months of restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

SSM Health, Mercy, BJC HealthCare and St. Luke’s hospitals are now allowing one visitor per day for most patients. Patients who are being treated for COVID-19 or may have the disease are still not allowed to have visitors in most cases.

The coronavirus has slowed in the community, and the risk to patients and visitors is lower, said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Immigrant Women Are Stepping Up In St. Louis To Make And Donate Cloth Masks

By Apr 9, 2020
The Collective Thread trains immigrant and refugee women at its sewing school. They recently shifted to sewing cloth masks to donate to hospitals, jails and local health clinics.
The Collective Thread

The CDC reiterated this week the need for people to wear masks, even a simple one made at home. The use of simple cloth face coverings can slow the spread of the virus and help keep people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

The voluntary public health measure paired with social distancing is crucial, as recent studies show that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms by speaking, coughing or sneezing in close proximity. The cloth masks also help keep the N95 masks for the health care workers and first responders who work in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.