St. Louis, St. Louis County To Require Masks In Public Spaces To Limit Coronavirus

St. Louis and St. Louis County will require people to wear face masks when in public to protect people from the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said.

The order, to be made this afternoon, will be aimed at preventing the virus from spreading.

Public officials have encouraged people to wear masks but until now have not required people to wear them. Scientists say masks keep people from spreading the virus and that will be more important as restaurants and other businesses welcome customers after weeks of being closed.

Research has shown that face masks, including non-medical grade ones made of cloth, can prevent people from spreading the droplets that carry the virus. Even people who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19 can spread the virus, according to recent scientific studies.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page have encouraged using face masks but until now haven’t required their use.

