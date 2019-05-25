 With Stores Gone, Farmers Market To Fill Void In North St. Louis Food Desert | St. Louis Public Radio

With Stores Gone, Farmers Market To Fill Void In North St. Louis Food Desert

By 3 minutes ago
  • Eric Wiliams carries a crate of lettuce from the community garden at local nonprofit A Red Circle. The nonprofit is starting a farmers market in Riverview.
    Eric Wiliams carries a crate of lettuce from the community garden at local nonprofit A Red Circle. The nonprofit is starting a farmers market in Riverview.
    Erica Williams | Provided

When several Shop ‘N Save grocery stores closed last year in north St. Louis, residents in some neighborhoods were left without easy access to healthy produce.

A local nonprofit organization, A Red Circle, aims to fill the void with a monthly community farmers market that does more than just sell fresh food.

“It’s going to be a very cool farmers market with a purpose,” Red Circle founder and CEO Erica Williams said.

The Red Circle Healthy Community Market will kick off today at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church in Riverview. Organizers plan to hold the market every last Saturday of the month through the end of summer.

The nonprofit started the market after it surveyed residents about their neighborhoods’ food needs. It found Bellefontaine Neighbors and Riverview were particularly in need of better food options.

Williams used her networking skills to recruit other nonprofits to help. Organizers decided to schedule the market alongside a food pantry and Zion Travelers Church to reach more residents. The market will take Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers, debit, cash and SNAP, otherwise known as food stamps.

But putting healthy food in front of people isn’t enough, Williams said. Besides selling produce from local growers, the market will feature presenters on health education, exercise classes like chair yoga and low-impact aerobics, and housing assistance.

“We also want to build the capacity in the community around the people who, for various reasons, were only exposed to canned goods or things from the shelves or things from dollar-type stores,” she said.

“There’s a cultural aspect to food,” said Tosha Phonix, food justice organizer for the Missouri Coalition for the Environment. “People don’t know how to cook.”

Studies back up those claims. One, from 2015, found putting government-subsidized grocery stores in low-access neighborhoods did little to change people’s diets. Another, from the National Bureau for Economic Research, found education and income levels were much more indicative of people’s food behaviors than proximity to a supermarket.

Community-led solutions and education are key to making people healthier, Phonix said.

“The grocery stores aren’t coming back,” she said. Alternative models of stores, such as farmers markets and co-ops, can assure investment stays within a neighborhood, she said.

“If you own what is in your community, no one can say, ‘Hey, I don’t want to be here’ and move out. It will be the community’s. The community will benefit from it, and it will go back into the communities.”

Williams hopes the market will reach enough people in its first few months to be able to return in 2020. While the neighborhoods around the market are its primary focus, people coming from outside areas could help make it sustainable.

“We want people to know there are good things happening,” Williams said. “There are ways to plug in, to get involved, and we can start that with food.”

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @Petit_Smudge

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Food Deserts
food access
Riverview
Bellefontaine Neighbors
North St. Louis County
North St. Louis
Shop n Save
Top Stories

Related Content

‘It’s more than just gardening’: Urban farming creates opportunity for job growth, food access

By Apr 25, 2018
Gibron Jones founded HOSCO eight years ago to help provide training, education and expand urban farming food operations.
Ashley Gieseking | Sauce Magazine

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about urban agriculture and food justice in the St. Louis region for our monthly Sound Bites segment in partnership with Sauce Magazine.

Sauce Magazine managing editor Catherine Klene, HOSCO Foods founder Gibron Jones and Missouri Coalition for the Environment farm and food director Melissa Vatterott joined the discussion to talk about urban farming in St. Louis.

Food Prescription Program Sends Groceries To Pregnant Moms In Need

By Feb 4, 2019
Nausha Russ and her 2-month-old daughter Aliza, were enrolled in the "Fresh Rx" program, which delivers healthy food weekly to food-insecure moms.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

A local food bank has teamed up with a north St. Louis hospital to offer a “fresh-food prescription” service for low-income, pregnant mothers.

Not having access to healthy food during pregnancy can cause serious health problems for mothers and their babies. The need for healthy food is especially acute in St. Louis, where in some neighborhoods full-service grocery stores are hard to find.

SSM Health DePaul’s OB Care Center and local food bank Operation Food Search partnered to create the “Fresh R-X” program. Doctors and nurse practitioners screen expecting mothers for food insecurity during checkups. If they find the women haven’t been able to afford food at any point within the last year, they’re given the option to enroll in the weekly delivery service for the duration of their pregnancy.

Shop 'n Save's Exit From St. Louis Region Creates New Food Desert In North County

By Melody Walker Jan 15, 2019
Shop 'n Save closed this store in Nov. 2018
Melody Walker | St. Louis Public Radio

Most city and suburban dwellers take the convenience of a local grocery store for granted.

But many residents of Spanish Lake don’t have that luxury any more. When three nearby Shop ‘n Save stores closed in November, it left shoppers fewer options and created what the USDA classifies as a food desert.

Spanish Lake is in the northeast corner of unincorporated St. Louis County. The cities of Florissant and Ferguson are on its west side; the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers are on the east.