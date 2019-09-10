Tanker In Dupo Train Derailment Fire Apparently Was Carrying A Solvent, Railroad Says

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DUPO — The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency has reported a train derailment occurred in Dupo Tuesday and posted a video of large plumes of black smoke from a fire.

The train belongs to Union Pacific and a railroad spokeswoman said no injuries have been reported.

Initial information indicates that a tank car containing a flammable liquid called “methyl isobutyl ketone” was involved in the fire, according to Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South.

“It is typically used as a solvent,” South said in an email.

“The train was being built for departure at the time of the derailment, which caused a tank car to catch fire,” South said.

A KMOV-Channel 4 video shows that over 10 train cars were derailed and flames were shooting from the wreckage.

Dupo Mayor Jerry Wilson said Dupo High School and a grade school were being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The Adams neighborhood on the west side of the tracks also was evacuated, KMOV reported.

“Ameren will be cutting power to the East Carondelet community soon. This is due to high tension lines over the fire,” the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post at about 1:45 p.m.

The derailment occurred about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in Union Pacific’s Dupo Yard near Carondelet Avenue between Main and Adams Road, South said.

