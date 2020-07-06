 These Missouri Companies Received The Largest Federal Paycheck Protection Loans | St. Louis Public Radio

These Missouri Companies Received The Largest Federal Paycheck Protection Loans

By 50 minutes ago
  • Susannah Lohr | St. Louis Public Radio

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday released the names of businesses that received more than $150,000 in federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

For-profit construction and manufacturing companies, along with health care entities, took some of the largest multimillion dollar loans in the St. Louis area. 

More than 90,000 Missouri businesses took federal loans to help meet payroll costs during the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses reported that the loans supported about 900,000 jobs in the state, accounting for 85% of the state’s small business payroll. 

Nationwide, the average loan was close to $107,000, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. But some businesses received loans as large as $10 million. 

More than 30 businesses in St. Louis received between $5 million and $10 million, including the Christian content producer Joyce Meyer Ministries and the Armstrong Teasdale lawfirm. St. Louis received at least two times as many loans in that range as Kansas City. 

Some nonprofit organizations in the region received loans worth between $2 million and $5 million. Those include the Missouri Botanical Garden and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. A number of universities as well as private high schools Westminster Christian Academy and St. Louis University High School also received loans in that range. 

The Paycheck Protection Program disbursed nearly 5 million loans nationwide, totalling more than $521 billion. Among those, 67% of loans were for less than $50,000 and 86% were for less than $150,000. 

For-profit companies in Missouri's 1st, 2nd and 3rd Districts that received $5 million or more:

  • 4M Building Solutions - St. Louis
  • Arco Design/Build Parent - St. Louis
  • Armstrong Teasdale - St. Louis
  • Artur Express - Hazelwood
  • Beltservice Corporation - Earth City
  • Bradford And Galt - St. Louis
  • Brewer Science Inc - Rolla
  • Builder’S Bloc Enterprises - Chesterfield
  • C Hager & Sons Hinge Manufacturing Company - St. Louis
  • CCA Global Partners - Earth City
  • Charles E Jarrell Contracting Co. Inc. - Earth City
  • Clean Uniform Company - St. Louis
  • Color Art Palette - St. Louis
  • Compass Electronics Group - St. Louis
  • Conference Technologies - Maryland Heights
  • Corrigan Brothers - St. Louis
  • Crown Packaging Corp - Chesterfield
  • Drury Hotels Company - St. Louis
  • Duke Manufacturing Co - St. Louis
  • Environmental Restoration - Fenton
  • Essex Industries - St. Louis
  • Flooring Systems Inc - St. Louis
  • Fred Weber - Maryland Heights
  • Grimco - St. Louis
  • Guarantee Electrical Construction Company - St. Louis
  • J.S. Leasing Company - St. Louis
  • Jefferson City Medical Group, P.C. - Jefferson City
  • Joyce Meyer Ministries - Fenton
  • Kelly Mitchell Group - St. Louis
  • Live Learning Technologies - St. Louis
  • Lou Fusz Motor Company - Earth City
  • Mark Andy - Chesterfield
  • Mbr Management Corporation - Saint Charles
  • Midas Hospitality - St. Louis
  • Nrrm - Saint Peters
  • Paulo Products Company - St. Louis
  • Pennex Aluminum Company - St. Louis
  • Quaker Window Products Co. - Freeburg
  • Reinhold Electric Inc - St. Louis
  • Rg Brinkmann Company - Chesterfield
  • Sak Construction - O’Fallon
  • Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard, P.C. - St. Louis
  • Spartan Light Metal Products - St. Louis
  • St. Alexius Hospital Corporation - St. Louis
  • Sumnerone - St. Louis
  • Sunnen Products Company - St. Louis
  • T. J. Wies Contracting - Lake St. Louis
  • Tacony Corporation - Fenton
  • Tarlton Corporation - St. Louis
  • Total Access Urgent Care, P.C. - St. Louis
  • Triad Manufacturing - St. Louis
  • Tronicom Corporation - St. Louis
  • Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co. - St. Louis
  • Vitaligent - St. Louis
  • Western Anesthesiology Associates - Ballwin

Nonprofit companies in Missouri's 1st, 2nd and 3rd Districts that received $2 million or more:

  • Joyce Meyer Ministries - Fenton
  • Affinia Healthcare - St. Louis
  • Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers - St. Louis
  • Carestl Health - St. Louis
  • Carmelite Sisters Of The Divine Heart Of Jesus, South Central Province - St. Louis
  • Concordia College Of The German Evangelical Lutheran Synod Of Missouri, Ohio, And Other States - Clayton
  • Concordia Plan Services - St. Louis
  • Concordia Publishing House - St. Louis
  • Confluence Academy - St. Louis
  • Family Care Health Centers - St. Louis
  • Fontbonne University - St. Louis
  • Jewish Community Center - St. Louis
  • KIPP St. Louis - St. Louis
  • Logan University - Chesterfield
  • Mid-America Transplant Services - St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist University - St. Louis
  • Missouri Botanical Garden, Bd Of Trustees - St. Louis
  • Places For People - St. Louis
  • Ranken Technical College - St. Louis
  • Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra - St. Louis
  • St. Louis Arc - St. Louis
  • St. Louis University High School - St. Louis
  • Sunny Hill - Fenton
  • The Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod - St. Louis
  • United Way Of Greater St. Louis - St. Louis
  • Westminster Christian Academy - Chesterfield
  • William Woods University - Fulton
  • Youth In Need - St. Charles

See more companies that received loans in Missouri

Loading...

Follow Kae on Twitter: @kmaepetrin

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Small Business Association
U.S. Treasury
Paycheck Protection Program
Coronavirus Relief
Small Business Relief Program
Top Stories
coronavirus

Related Content

Small Business Emergency Relief Program Hits $349 Billion Cap In Less Than 2 Weeks

By Apr 16, 2020

Updated at 3:45 p.m. ET

The $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program to boost small businesses during the coronavirus economic crisis has run out of money.

How St. Louis Mayor Krewson Plans To Distribute $64 Million In Federal Coronavirus Aid

By May 29, 2020
The City of St. Louis has decided to not issue earnings tax refunds to people working from home as a result from the coronavirus pandemic. 5/19/20
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has announced a plan to distribute $64 million in federal aid intended to bolster the city’s response to the coronavirus. 

Some of the largest shares of funding will pay for housing assistance, small-business aid and protective equipment, testing supplies and cleaning services. Krewson said she hopes that the funding will ease the economic fallout for people who have been hurt most by the pandemic. 

Small-Business Loans Prove Easier With 'Bank Relationship'

By Apr 17, 2020
Joe Roberts (at left) and Rob Connoley joined Friday's show.
Joe Roberts & St. Louis Public Radio

Like so many restaurateurs and other local business owners, Rob Connoley has directly felt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s the chef/owner of Bulrush in Grand Center, and, suffice to say, the acclaimed restaurant and its talented staff aren’t currently able to connect diners to the culinary riches of the Ozarks.

But Connoley reached out to St. Louis on the Air the other day with some genuinely good news to report: He’d successfully applied for a forgivable loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration and, in a matter of days, had also received the money.

On Friday’s show, Connoley joined host Sarah Fenske to share his experience and some lessons he’s learned from going through the process. The conversation also included Joe Roberts, who directs Webster University’s Entrepreneurship Program and frequently collaborates and consults with St. Louis’ Cortex community.