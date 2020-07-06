These Missouri Companies Received The Largest Federal Paycheck Protection Loans

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday released the names of businesses that received more than $150,000 in federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

For-profit construction and manufacturing companies, along with health care entities, took some of the largest multimillion dollar loans in the St. Louis area.

More than 90,000 Missouri businesses took federal loans to help meet payroll costs during the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses reported that the loans supported about 900,000 jobs in the state, accounting for 85% of the state’s small business payroll.

Nationwide, the average loan was close to $107,000, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. But some businesses received loans as large as $10 million.

More than 30 businesses in St. Louis received between $5 million and $10 million, including the Christian content producer Joyce Meyer Ministries and the Armstrong Teasdale lawfirm. St. Louis received at least two times as many loans in that range as Kansas City.

Some nonprofit organizations in the region received loans worth between $2 million and $5 million. Those include the Missouri Botanical Garden and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. A number of universities as well as private high schools Westminster Christian Academy and St. Louis University High School also received loans in that range.

The Paycheck Protection Program disbursed nearly 5 million loans nationwide, totalling more than $521 billion. Among those, 67% of loans were for less than $50,000 and 86% were for less than $150,000.

For-profit companies in Missouri's 1st, 2nd and 3rd Districts that received $5 million or more:

4M Building Solutions - St. Louis

Arco Design/Build Parent - St. Louis

Armstrong Teasdale - St. Louis

Artur Express - Hazelwood

Beltservice Corporation - Earth City

Bradford And Galt - St. Louis

Brewer Science Inc - Rolla

Builder’S Bloc Enterprises - Chesterfield

C Hager & Sons Hinge Manufacturing Company - St. Louis

CCA Global Partners - Earth City

Charles E Jarrell Contracting Co. Inc. - Earth City

Clean Uniform Company - St. Louis

Color Art Palette - St. Louis

Compass Electronics Group - St. Louis

Conference Technologies - Maryland Heights

Corrigan Brothers - St. Louis

Crown Packaging Corp - Chesterfield

Drury Hotels Company - St. Louis

Duke Manufacturing Co - St. Louis

Environmental Restoration - Fenton

Essex Industries - St. Louis

Flooring Systems Inc - St. Louis

Fred Weber - Maryland Heights

Grimco - St. Louis

Guarantee Electrical Construction Company - St. Louis

J.S. Leasing Company - St. Louis

Jefferson City Medical Group, P.C. - Jefferson City

Joyce Meyer Ministries - Fenton

Kelly Mitchell Group - St. Louis

Live Learning Technologies - St. Louis

Lou Fusz Motor Company - Earth City

Mark Andy - Chesterfield

Mbr Management Corporation - Saint Charles

Midas Hospitality - St. Louis

Nrrm - Saint Peters

Paulo Products Company - St. Louis

Pennex Aluminum Company - St. Louis

Quaker Window Products Co. - Freeburg

Reinhold Electric Inc - St. Louis

Rg Brinkmann Company - Chesterfield

Sak Construction - O’Fallon

Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard, P.C. - St. Louis

Spartan Light Metal Products - St. Louis

St. Alexius Hospital Corporation - St. Louis

Sumnerone - St. Louis

Sunnen Products Company - St. Louis

T. J. Wies Contracting - Lake St. Louis

Tacony Corporation - Fenton

Tarlton Corporation - St. Louis

Total Access Urgent Care, P.C. - St. Louis

Triad Manufacturing - St. Louis

Tronicom Corporation - St. Louis

Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co. - St. Louis

Vitaligent - St. Louis

Western Anesthesiology Associates - Ballwin

Nonprofit companies in Missouri's 1st, 2nd and 3rd Districts that received $2 million or more:

Joyce Meyer Ministries - Fenton

Affinia Healthcare - St. Louis

Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers - St. Louis

Carestl Health - St. Louis

Carmelite Sisters Of The Divine Heart Of Jesus, South Central Province - St. Louis

Concordia College Of The German Evangelical Lutheran Synod Of Missouri, Ohio, And Other States - Clayton

Concordia Plan Services - St. Louis

Concordia Publishing House - St. Louis

Confluence Academy - St. Louis

Family Care Health Centers - St. Louis

Fontbonne University - St. Louis

Jewish Community Center - St. Louis

KIPP St. Louis - St. Louis

Logan University - Chesterfield

Mid-America Transplant Services - St. Louis

Missouri Baptist University - St. Louis

Missouri Botanical Garden, Bd Of Trustees - St. Louis

Places For People - St. Louis

Ranken Technical College - St. Louis

Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra - St. Louis

St. Louis Arc - St. Louis

St. Louis University High School - St. Louis

Sunny Hill - Fenton

The Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod - St. Louis

United Way Of Greater St. Louis - St. Louis

Westminster Christian Academy - Chesterfield

William Woods University - Fulton

Youth In Need - St. Charles

