These Missouri Companies Received The Largest Federal Paycheck Protection Loans

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday released the names of businesses that received more than $150,000 in federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.
For-profit construction and manufacturing companies, along with health care entities, took some of the largest multimillion dollar loans in the St. Louis area.
More than 90,000 Missouri businesses took federal loans to help meet payroll costs during the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses reported that the loans supported about 900,000 jobs in the state, accounting for 85% of the state’s small business payroll.
Nationwide, the average loan was close to $107,000, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. But some businesses received loans as large as $10 million.
More than 30 businesses in St. Louis received between $5 million and $10 million, including the Christian content producer Joyce Meyer Ministries and the Armstrong Teasdale lawfirm. St. Louis received at least two times as many loans in that range as Kansas City.
Some nonprofit organizations in the region received loans worth between $2 million and $5 million. Those include the Missouri Botanical Garden and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. A number of universities as well as private high schools Westminster Christian Academy and St. Louis University High School also received loans in that range.
The Paycheck Protection Program disbursed nearly 5 million loans nationwide, totalling more than $521 billion. Among those, 67% of loans were for less than $50,000 and 86% were for less than $150,000.
- 4M Building Solutions - St. Louis
- Arco Design/Build Parent - St. Louis
- Armstrong Teasdale - St. Louis
- Artur Express - Hazelwood
- Beltservice Corporation - Earth City
- Bradford And Galt - St. Louis
- Brewer Science Inc - Rolla
- Builder’S Bloc Enterprises - Chesterfield
- C Hager & Sons Hinge Manufacturing Company - St. Louis
- CCA Global Partners - Earth City
- Charles E Jarrell Contracting Co. Inc. - Earth City
- Clean Uniform Company - St. Louis
- Color Art Palette - St. Louis
- Compass Electronics Group - St. Louis
- Conference Technologies - Maryland Heights
- Corrigan Brothers - St. Louis
- Crown Packaging Corp - Chesterfield
- Drury Hotels Company - St. Louis
- Duke Manufacturing Co - St. Louis
- Environmental Restoration - Fenton
- Essex Industries - St. Louis
- Flooring Systems Inc - St. Louis
- Fred Weber - Maryland Heights
- Grimco - St. Louis
- Guarantee Electrical Construction Company - St. Louis
- J.S. Leasing Company - St. Louis
- Jefferson City Medical Group, P.C. - Jefferson City
- Joyce Meyer Ministries - Fenton
- Kelly Mitchell Group - St. Louis
- Live Learning Technologies - St. Louis
- Lou Fusz Motor Company - Earth City
- Mark Andy - Chesterfield
- Mbr Management Corporation - Saint Charles
- Midas Hospitality - St. Louis
- Nrrm - Saint Peters
- Paulo Products Company - St. Louis
- Pennex Aluminum Company - St. Louis
- Quaker Window Products Co. - Freeburg
- Reinhold Electric Inc - St. Louis
- Rg Brinkmann Company - Chesterfield
- Sak Construction - O’Fallon
- Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard, P.C. - St. Louis
- Spartan Light Metal Products - St. Louis
- St. Alexius Hospital Corporation - St. Louis
- Sumnerone - St. Louis
- Sunnen Products Company - St. Louis
- T. J. Wies Contracting - Lake St. Louis
- Tacony Corporation - Fenton
- Tarlton Corporation - St. Louis
- Total Access Urgent Care, P.C. - St. Louis
- Triad Manufacturing - St. Louis
- Tronicom Corporation - St. Louis
- Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co. - St. Louis
- Vitaligent - St. Louis
- Western Anesthesiology Associates - Ballwin
- Affinia Healthcare - St. Louis
- Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers - St. Louis
- Carestl Health - St. Louis
- Carmelite Sisters Of The Divine Heart Of Jesus, South Central Province - St. Louis
- Concordia College Of The German Evangelical Lutheran Synod Of Missouri, Ohio, And Other States - Clayton
- Concordia Plan Services - St. Louis
- Concordia Publishing House - St. Louis
- Confluence Academy - St. Louis
- Family Care Health Centers - St. Louis
- Fontbonne University - St. Louis
- Jewish Community Center - St. Louis
- KIPP St. Louis - St. Louis
- Logan University - Chesterfield
- Mid-America Transplant Services - St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist University - St. Louis
- Missouri Botanical Garden, Bd Of Trustees - St. Louis
- Places For People - St. Louis
- Ranken Technical College - St. Louis
- Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra - St. Louis
- St. Louis Arc - St. Louis
- St. Louis University High School - St. Louis
- Sunny Hill - Fenton
- The Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod - St. Louis
- United Way Of Greater St. Louis - St. Louis
- Westminster Christian Academy - Chesterfield
- William Woods University - Fulton
- Youth In Need - St. Charles
