 Two St. Louis Wards Go To the Polls Tuesday In Pandemic-Delayed Special Elections | St. Louis Public Radio

Two St. Louis Wards Go To the Polls Tuesday In Pandemic-Delayed Special Elections

By 48 minutes ago
  • St. Louis voting stickers are seen on a table at Central Baptist Church in St. Louis on March 10, 2020.
    Voters in St. Louis' 4th and 12th wards go to the polls Tuesday to elect their members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The first elections in the city of St. Louis since the coronavirus pandemic began are scheduled for Tuesday.

Voters in the 4th Ward, which includes the historic Ville neighborhood, and the 12th Ward in southwest St. Louis will elect their representatives on the Board of Aldermen. The contests were originally set for May 19 but rescheduled to comply with public health restrictions.

4th Ward

Dwinderlin Evans, currently the Democratic committeewoman for the ward, is the only person on the ballot to replace Sam Moore, who died Feb. 25 after a long illness. In addition to the Ville neighborhood, the ward covers parts of five others in north St. Louis. 

Evans has been shadowing Moore for the past two and a half years and said she’s committed to continuing his legacy.

“For so many years, the 4th Ward has been slowly dismantled, I’ll put it that way,” she said. “He did all that he could to try and bring development and housing into the 4th Ward, and I just want to carry on his vision.”

Evans said she also wants better city services like trash pickup and grass-cutting for her constituents.

12th Ward

Two candidates — Democrat Vicky Grass and Republican Craig Westbrook — are running to fill the seat vacated by the March resignation of Larry Arnowitz. He was later charged with mail fraud for using his campaign account to pay his mortgage, and is set to plead guilty Aug. 28.

Both Grass, who retired in 2015 after nearly 30 years with the Firefighters Retirement System, and Westbrook, a truck driver, are political neophytes.

Grass said she chose to run to fill the time in retirement. Her priority is healing the city’s divides.

“North side, south side, black, white, Hispanic, Asian, I want all of us to just be humans living in the city of St. Louis,” she said.

Westbrook’s candidacy is driven by a desire to get the ward what it needs, which he said includes stop signs and speed bumps.

“We got some dangerous stuff going on, and we’ve got a crime problem in the ward,” he said.

Elections in a pandemic

This will be the first election in the city since the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic — Missouri’s presidential primary occurred a day before the declaration, and there were no items on the ballot in the city for the June 2 municipal elections.

Gary Stoff, the Republican director of elections, said the city was able to hire a full complement of poll workers, and all polling places in the wards will be open. Personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves is being made available, he said, as well as hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Election judges will sit behind plastic shields, and voters will be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks if possible.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and close at 7 p.m.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Sam Moore
Larry Arnowitz
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners
Top Stories

Related Content

Politically Speaking: How Missouri Officials Are Preparing For The Coronavirus

By Mar 6, 2020
Signs at the Barnes-Jewish Center for Advanced Medicine alert patients to disclose if they think they may have symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum takes a look at some of the week’s biggest news stories — including what state and local officials are doing to prepare for the coronavirus.

Rosenbaum talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Fentem about how state and local health officials are monitoring the coronavirus. There have been no recorded cases of the virus in Missouri, but there have been five confirmed cases in Illinois. 

Former St. Louis Alderman Pleads Not Guilty To Misusing Campaign Funds

By Mar 11, 2020
Alderman Larry Arnowitz, D-12th Ward and Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, confer during a Board of Aldermen meeting on July 7, 2017.
FIle photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated March 11 with not guilty plea 

A former St. Louis alderman has pleaded not guilty to charges that he spent campaign donations on personal expenses.

An attorney for Larry Arnowitz entered the plea on his behalf Wednesday afternoon. Though Arnowitz was present, he did not speak except to tell U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Mensah that he understood the proceedings.

St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore Dies At 71

By Feb 25, 2020
St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore died Tuesday. He represented the city's 4th Ward for 13 years.
File photo | Wendel Patrick | WYPR

St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore died Tuesday following a long illness. He was 71.

Moore, a Democrat, had represented the city’s 4th Ward since 2007 and had lived there for more than 60 years.  

“Sam was a dedicated representative, a man of the people, and a good friend,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. I send my sincere condolences to his family, his friends, and his constituents who he served with honor. I am thinking of all of you during this difficult time.”