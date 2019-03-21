 UMSL Chancellor Tom George To Retire In September | St. Louis Public Radio

UMSL Chancellor Tom George To Retire In September

University of Missouri-St. Louis Chancellor Tom George will retire in September, he announced Thursday.

The university administration will name an interim chancellor and begin a national search for a permanent replacement.

“It has been the greatest experience of my professional life to serve as chancellor of UMSL and to represent the students, faculty, staff and alumni in our efforts alongside numerous community and business organizations,” George said in a press release.

UMSL Chancellor Tom George joined "St. Louis on the Air" in this 2016 file photo. George will retire in September.
Credit Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

George held the post for 16 years, the longest tenure of any chancellor in the university's history. During that time, the university invested more than $153 million in new buildings and renovation projects. The university also developed relationships with other institutions internationally and pursued research grants.

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi will help the university develop a transition plan and name an interim chancellor “to build upon the successful programs of excellence,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the UMSL community – faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends – during this transition,” Choi said in a release.

Dr. Barbara Harbach, George’s wife, will retire this year as well. She chairs the Department of Music, directs the School of Fine and Performing Arts, and teaches as a Curators’ Distinguished Professor of Music.

George will continue as the president emeritus of the Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities through 2020.

