Wash U Researchers To Begin Testing Century-Old Technique To Fight COVID-19

Washington University researchers will soon begin testing a century-old technique that could help combat COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the university’s application to test plasma transfusion: isolating and transfusing antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to those who are at high risk or are already ill from the virus.

Researchers first need to collect blood from recovered patients, which could take some time, said Dr. Jeffrey Henderson, a professor at the Washington University School of Medicine. Several people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered have contacted him to offer blood donations.

In clinical trials, researchers will aim to determine how much antibody is present in the blood of recovered patients and how much would be needed to effectively treat COVID-19 patients.

Historically, doctors used the approach to effectively treat patients during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic and for a small number of people during the SARS outbreak in the 2000s.

Henderson initially began working with researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Because many doctors are interested in this research, the collaboration has expanded to about 50 institutions, he said.

