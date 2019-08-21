 Wash U Researchers Find Blood Test Can Detect Early Alzheimer's Symptoms | St. Louis Public Radio

Wash U Researchers Find Blood Test Can Detect Early Alzheimer's Symptoms

By 2 minutes ago
  • Researchers at Washington University have found a blood test can detect Alzheimer's protein plaques in the brain as well as a brain scan.
    Researchers at Washington University have found a blood test can detect Alzheimer's protein plaques in the brain as well as a brain scan.
    Pixabay

For years, doctors have used an expensive brain scan to detect symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. 

But researchers at Washington University have found that a simple blood test could be similarly effective, according to a study published this month in the journal Neurology. A blood test to diagnose early symptoms could help make finding a cure easy or cheaper and even guide treatment for the disease in the future, the study’s authors say. 

“For a long time, a blood test for Alzheimer’s disease was referred to among the Alzheimer’s researcher community as the holy grail,” said Suzanne Schindler, a Wash U neurologist and author of the study. “Really, until three years ago, a lot of people thought this was far in the future.”

Alzheimer’s patients develop tangles and plaques of amyloid protein in their brains. Scientists have not determined the plaques are what cause Alzheimer’s memory loss, but they do know those proteins are present in the brain decades before symptoms start.

Doctors use a technology called a PET scan to detect those protein plaques and diagnose the disease, Schindler said. She and fellow researchers studied 150 patients and found that a blood test run through a tool called a spectrometer could detect the plaques with roughly the same effectiveness as a PET scan. 

In some cases, Schindler said, the blood test predicted future Alzheimer’s symptoms better than the brain scan.

PET scans can cost $5,000 and typically are not covered by insurance, she said. And to get tested, patients need to travel to centers that have the machine. With a blood draw, the blood travels; not the person. Researchers can more easily and cheaply test for amyloid plaques. 

“In terms of ease, I don’t think there’s any comparison,” Schindler said. 

Scientists are starting to agree that early detection of those plaques is crucial to developing a cure. Several prospective treatments that have attacked the protein after patients began showing symptoms have failed.

Scientists think that a cure will target it during those early phases, Schindler said. 

“There have been a lot of drug trials for Alzheimer’s disease that have failed,” she said. “And we think they have failed because they enrolled participants who already had significant dementia, and at that point it’s much more difficult to treat the disease.”

A blood test would make it easy to identify people in the early stages of the disease to target for testing clinical trials, which could eventually lead to a cure, she said. 

“Most of them wouldn’t develop Alzheimer’s disease over the study period, so you have to have a way to identify people who are at high risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease,” Schindler said. 

Far in the future, a blood test could be part of normal treatment and screening, she said. 

“I could imagine maybe 20 or 30 years from now that when you go to see your primary care doctor, they take your blood and send it to check … to see if you have diabetes or high cholesterol, they also send it for an amyloid test,” she said. “If it’s positive, they start you on a medication that would prevent you from ever getting Alzheimer’s disease.”

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

Tags: 
Alzheimer's
Medical Research
Washington University
Neurology
Top Stories

Related Content

A Key Sign of Alzheimer's Looks Different In Black Patients, Wash U Study Finds

By Jan 7, 2019
The study examined over 580,000 patient records collected over a 20-year period and found women were more likely to survive a heart attack when treated by a female doctor than a male doctor.
Maria Fabrizio | NPR

African-Americans have lower levels of a key protein associated with Alzheimer's disease, which could keep blacks with the disease from being diagnosed, according to Washington University researchers.

In a 12-year study of 1,255 participants, the researchers found black patients have a much lower baseline level of the protein tau, which is present in higher amounts in patients with the neurodegenerative disease. Because doctors look for the protein when diagnosing Alzheimer's, lower levels in black patients mean they may not be diagnosed as quickly as their white counterparts.

As a result, black patients — already disproportionately affected by the disease — may not receive proper care, the study's authors said.

'Longest Day' raises money for still-mysterious Alzheimer's

By Jun 21, 2018
Katie Lefton, who studies neuronal networks, adjusts a yogi's pose in Forest Park during scientists' 'Active for AD' fundraiser on Thursday, June 21, 2018.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

Thursday was the summer solstice, and the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association marked the occasion with a 24-hour fundraising blitz.

The organization’s Longest Day fundraiser is a national event that collects money to research the disease as well as support patients and their caregivers. Friends and family conduct sponsored activities such as bike rides, bowling tournaments and even drag shows.

Play raises awareness about Alzheimer's disease among African-Americans

By Aug 1, 2018
Producers of "Forget Me Not" are hoping to inspire audience members to connect with local health professionals and learn more about Alzheimer's. 8/1/18
African-Americans Against Alzheimer's

When actors in the play "Forget Me Not" take the stage tonight at the Grandel Theatre in St. Louis, they’ll have an important mission. They aim to raise awareness that African-Americans have a higher incidence of Alzheimer’s disease than whites, and to provide tips about how to recognize the symptoms of the brain disease.

Playwright Garrett Davis, who heads the North Carolina-based theater troupe Gdavis Productions, wrote the play — produced by African-Americans Against Alzheimer’s — as an educational aid. The group is part of the national advocacy organization Us Against Alzheimer’s.