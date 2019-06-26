 WashU Will Raise Its Minimum Hourly Wage To $15 By 2021 | St. Louis Public Radio

WashU Will Raise Its Minimum Hourly Wage To $15 By 2021

By Rebecca Rivas | St. Louis American 13 minutes ago

After a year of Fight for $15 protests, Washington University Chancellor announced on Tuesday, June 25 that he will raise the minimum hourly wage to $15 for regular employees and basic service contractors by July 1, 2021.

The decision affects about 1,200 regular and contracted workers, according to the Service Employees International Union Local 1.

“Housekeepers, graduate workers and campus workers at WashU came together across racial lines and different backgrounds to fight for the $15 we need to support our families and improve our neighborhoods,” said Local 1 WashU housekeeper Gary Johnson. “We showed our region that a $15 wage isn’t just possible, it’s essential in making St. Louis a better place for all working families.”

The minimum wage hike will affect housekeepers, graduate student workers and campus workers at WashU.
Credit File Photo | Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Chancellor Andrew Martin made the announcement on the university’s website and explained that the transition will start on July 1 with $12.65 an hour for regular employees and $12.25 an hour for basic service contractors. Then on July 1, 2020, the rate will rise to $13.80 an hour for both regular employees and basic service contractors.

“I have made this decision after an inclusive, thoughtful and thorough process that involved dialogue with students, university employees, community activists, and St. Louis religious and social justice leaders, as well as a full assessment of the financial and operational implications,” Martin stated.

Since joining the university in January, Martin said he has gathered input from important stakeholders, including the university’s Board of Trustees.

“I have recommended that we take this step because it is the right thing to do,” Martin stated. “The university’s current minimum wage is well above the regional average, as well as federal and state mandates. Nonetheless, we always are open to considering ways in which we can further support our employees. I thank those who have brought this issue to our attention.”

The Fight for $15 movement at Washington University largely includes graduate student workers, food service staff and housekeepers. The average wage for housekeepers is $12.75, according to a spokesman for the movement, but other workers around campus make as little as $9 to $10 an hour.

On April 15, seven students and a member of the clergy were arrested when they occupied Martin’s office.

Throughout the spring, members of the movement — largely students — had been sleeping on the campus Quad in tents, and there were about 10 to 20 tents any given night.

The movement will continue to fight for $15, a union voice and childcare, they said.

St. Louis’ third-largest employer enacting a $15 wage for a large portion of its workforce is significant, advocates said. In May, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones also announced plans to raise employee pay in her office to $15 an hour.

More than 2,100 janitors across the city and county will be kicking off their fight for a $15 wage in a strong new contract later this year, according to SIUE. Movement leaders emphasized that these moves align with Forward Through Ferguson’s recommendation to implement a $15 wage to make the St. Louis region more equitable across racial lines.

“The increase to $15 is a really important victory for workers at WashU,” said Washington University Graduate Workers Union (WUGWU) member Grace Ward. “As a member of WUGWU, I’m proud of the coalition that came together in this fight, and I’m looking forward to continuing to organize with housekeepers, service workers, undergrads, faculty, and activists in the wider St. Louis community. Direct action works, and we’re going to keep it up.”

Rebecca Rivas is a reporter with the St. Louis American, a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio.

Top Stories
WashU
Washington University
Minimum Wage
Fight for $15

Related Content

Missouri businesses and workers submit signatures for minimum wage ballot initiative

By Erin Achenbach May 2, 2018
Boxes of signatures were delivered to the Sec. of State's office on May 2, 2018, for a ballot initiative that would raise Missouri's minimum wage.
File photo | Erin Achenbach | St. Louis Public Radio

Business owners and workers from across Missouri met Wednesday in Jefferson City to turn in more than 120,000 signatures for a November ballot initiative to raise Missouri’s minimum wage.

The initiative, spearheaded by Missouri Business for Fair Minimum Wage and Raise Up Missouri, would increase the minimum wage, starting next year, to $8.60 from the current $7.85, and gradually increase it by 85 cents a year until it reaches $12 an hour by 2023.

Missouri business owners still divided over minimum wage hike, which takes effect Jan. 1

By Dec 30, 2018
The Missouri state minimum wage will increase from $7.85 an hour to $8.60, after voters approved Proposition B in November.
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

The new year means an increase to Missouri's minimum wage, but not all business owners are on board.

Starting Jan. 1, the minimum wage will increase from $7.85 an hour to $8.60. The raise comes after voters approved Proposition B in November, which calls for boosting the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2023. Although Prop B passed by a wide margin, business owners remain divided over whether the increase will ultimately benefit Missouri workers.

The fight for $15: Battle lines drawn over St. Louis, Kansas City efforts to raise the minimum wage

By Jun 15, 2015
Fast food workers prepare to march around a McDonalds restaurant, taking part in a massive one day fast food industry strike demanding higher wages in St. Louis on December 5, 2013.
Bill Greenblatt I UPI

Allan Katz has a pretty good idea of what St. Louisans should expect when the debate over raising the minimum wage begins in earnest.